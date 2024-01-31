Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

The Cincinnati Bengals today teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.
Students of Villa Madonna collected non-perishable items to help fight food insecurity in their community. Campbell's Chunky donated 1,000 products to the Northern Kentucky school to contribute to the effort. Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell and Who Dey all attended the pep rally.
"The Bengals are proud to be longtime partners with Campbell's Chunky," said Kristin Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "By joining efforts with Villa Madonna, we were able to double the amount of canned goods going back into our communities."
Students who collected the most products enjoyed special prizes, and the entire school participated in an open gym of football skills and drills stations to celebrate the "Souper Bowl" food drive.
ABOUT CAMPBELL'S CHUNKY
For over 25 years, Campbell's® Chunky® has answered the call to fight food insecurity through our charitable work in local communities. Chunky Sacks Hunger strives to "sack" food insecurity by continuing to spotlight this issue and provide food and other necessities to fuel partner communities across the United States. Together with Campbell's, Villa Madonna's Souper Bowl raised 4,490 non-perishable products for the community.