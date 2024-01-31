 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

Jan 31, 2024 at 09:42 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals today teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.

Students of Villa Madonna collected non-perishable items to help fight food insecurity in their community. Campbell's Chunky donated 1,000 products to the Northern Kentucky school to contribute to the effort. Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell and Who Dey all attended the pep rally.

"The Bengals are proud to be longtime partners with Campbell's Chunky," said Kristin Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "By joining efforts with Villa Madonna, we were able to double the amount of canned goods going back into our communities."

Students who collected the most products enjoyed special prizes, and the entire school participated in an open gym of football skills and drills stations to celebrate the "Souper Bowl" food drive.

Photos: Souper Bowl Party at Villa Madonna Academy

The Cincinnati Bengals teamed up with the Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally on January 24th, 2024.

DSC07263-lowres
1 / 9
DSC07416-lowres
2 / 9
Will Laterza
DSC07322-lowres
3 / 9
DSC07376-lowres
4 / 9
DSC07514-lowres
5 / 9
DSC07344-lowres
6 / 9
DSC07429-lowres
7 / 9
DSC07396-lowres
8 / 9
DSC07532-lowres
9 / 9
Will Laterza
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

ABOUT CAMPBELL'S CHUNKY

For over 25 years, Campbell's® Chunky® has answered the call to fight food insecurity through our charitable work in local communities. Chunky Sacks Hunger strives to "sack" food insecurity by continuing to spotlight this issue and provide food and other necessities to fuel partner communities across the United States. Together with Campbell's, Villa Madonna's Souper Bowl raised 4,490 non-perishable products for the community.

Related Content

news

Barbara Turner Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award for her Commitment To Help Others Achieve Financial Security and Independence

Barbara Turner is the Bengals' 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. She is being recognized for her commitment to help and empower others, particularly women and individuals from underserved communities, to access the resources required to achieve financial security and independence.
news

Tom Grippa of Milford High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Tom Grippa, the head football coach at Milford High School, is the 2023 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.
news

The Sam Hubbard Foundation and The Christ Hospital Health Network Unite to Spread Thanksgiving Joy with Holiday Meal Distribution

Pro Football Star Teams Up with Providers at The Christ Hospital Health Network
news

Ja'Marr Chase Visits Local School To Give Away Thanksgiving Meals to 100 Local Children and Families

"Giving back to the community that has shown me so much support is important to my family and me," says Ja'Marr Chase. "I'm thankful to IEL for partnering with me to help support local students and their families."
news

Bengals and Fifth Third Bank Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families 

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.
news

Bengals Celebrate Salute to Service During Week 10

The Bengals held their Salute to Service game on Sunday, representing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.
news

Bengals Ramp It Up To Help Veteran

The Bengals recently collaborated with Operation Ramp It Up to help veteran James Angel have easier access to and from his Golf Manor house in Cincinnati.  
news

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals, American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health provided Hands-Only CPR education at Paycor Stadium to improve cardiovascular emergency outcomes.
news

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas."
news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree. 
news

Bengals Care Presented By Caresource Showcases Community Commitment

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to Rule The Community through an exciting rebrand: Bengals Care presented by CareSource. 
Advertising