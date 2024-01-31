Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

The Cincinnati Bengals today teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.

Students of Villa Madonna collected non-perishable items to help fight food insecurity in their community. Campbell's Chunky donated 1,000 products to the Northern Kentucky school to contribute to the effort. Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell and Who Dey all attended the pep rally.

"The Bengals are proud to be longtime partners with Campbell's Chunky," said Kristin Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. "By joining efforts with Villa Madonna, we were able to double the amount of canned goods going back into our communities."