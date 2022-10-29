Bengals Chasing Browns Without Ja'Marr, But Tyler Boyd Has Been There Before

He's caught a 97-yard game from Jeff Driskel, a 72-yard touchdown from Brandon Allen and 128 yards from Dalton in the Burrow Bowl. He's had 1,000 yards under Marvin Lewis and Zac Taylor.

"I've proven myself. I've had my 1,000. I've shown I can win my matchups. I did it when A.J. went down," Boyd said after Saturday's practice, six days after his career-best 155 yards. "Moving around, I've been doing it. I've been playing outside. We don't have to scramble our minds about different positions to go to. Now I'm moving around a little bit, but the only difference is maybe a tad few more targets, but I still have my same role."

What Boyd appreciates about Zac Taylor's scheme is that any receiver can be put in any positon at any time and it's easy enough not to befuddle the mind.

"Our receivers have always been movable arts. It's not just Ja'Marr playing X, Tee is Z, TB is F. They get moved around all the time," Zac Taylor said. "So they've always had to have intimate knowledge of the playbook because they can be put in anywhere and have to execute. So this doesn't really change anything for them. We're asking them to do things that they've always done."

Boyd went through this when Green was having a hellacious year in 2018. Green was on pace for more than 1,300 yards when he injured his toe and Boyd stepped up to have his first 1,000-yard season. Then when Green suffered a season-ending injury the next year in Zac Taylor's first practice, Boyd went for 1,000 again.