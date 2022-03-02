Two Years, Four Days Later At Combine Find Bengals Stable And At The Top In Age Of Burrow

"It feels like a while ago. It was an exciting time for us because we knew what we were getting. We knew what was going to be coming to our organization and what we knew and what we thought showed up, and it's rewarding when that happens. But he's been great for us and he's what everybody's looking for."

Tobin, one of the driving forces behind the hiring of Taylor before the 2019 season, now has coach with an AFC title and a message.

"We have not had easy years to be a head coach. We've had COVID, and we've had no combine. He's at everything thrown at him that could possibly be thrown at a new head coach," Tobin said. "His ability to organize and function under that stress is amazing. And so yeah, everything we thought he was, he was, and he is. It's the same thing with Joe Burrow. Everything we thought he was, he is. And when that comes together, that's great. And it's fantastic to have him under contract. And he's our head coach going forward, and that's what we want."

The only thing close to a headline in Bengaldom is the contract status of free safety Jessie Bates III. But there's no drama. Both want him to be here. The conventional wisdom is if there's no long-term deal by the March 8 franchise tag deadline, they'll put it on him with the hope to get him long-term before training camp.

"He's a guy that developed and that has played well that has a real role on our team in a lot of different areas, particularly in leadership and play-making skill. He's a guy we want going forward," said Tobin, who called locking up Bates front and center. "We want him to be a part of our group, so we'll see what we can do to get that done."

While acknowledging the Bengals need to improve on the offensive line as well as all areas on offense, Tobin and Taylor didn't prioritize the Bengals' needs and defended the offensive line from the crushing narrative stemming from the 70 sacks Burrow absorbed this past season that included the Rams Super Bowl onslaught.

"I know it's a big story, I know they've taken some heat but I'll just give you some data points that I think are worth considering," Tobin offered. "We had two receivers go for over a 1,000 and a third get close. We had a running back go for over 1,000 yards, our quarterback was (second) in the league in passer rating, we're a top-10 scoring team and I think we're a top-10 yards per play team.