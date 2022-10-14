Fast And Furious: How Bengals' Trey Hendrickson Returns To New Orleans Inspiring His Mates As One of Decade's Top Sackers

He showed all of that back in the spring when he didn't attend the voluntary workouts and chose to stay in Nashville with his wife of two years as she pursues her pharmacy doctorate at Lipscomb University.

"I feel like I developed a lot of things. I wanted to help her," Hendrickson said when he showed up for training camp. "I got better as a player and obviously a husband … Continuing to grow as a man is important to me … It was important to me to take care of her as much as she took care of me."

Even though he was away taking care of family and faith, he also grew in football.

"He's got a routine in the season and in the offseason," Boese says. "By the kind of shape he came back in and the levels that he had in the weight room, you can tell he was working his tail off.

"But that's been him his entire career and how he's progressed from year one and two to year five and six and how he's become one of the elite pass rushers in this league."

BENGALS D-LINE COACH MARION HOBBY:

"He's a much bigger man than I thought. He's 6-4, 260 pounds. I don't think people realize he's that big and he's a naturally strong and gifted football player with a nice temperament. He's bigger, stronger and faster than I thought when I was watching off tape. You see him move on tape and you say, yeah, that's' how a little guy should move. Then he comes in at 260 pounds. That's a little different now. I bet you he could probably still dunk a basketball any old way he wants to. You see him box jump, wow. He's fun to coach. He's got big old hands and he doesn't cover them up. He plays old school. No gloves. He's throwing them things."

Hendrickson, who came into this season with 25.5 sacks in 28 games, has just 2.5 this season and he got them all in one game and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in last month's win over the Jets.

You know how Ja'Marr Chase over on offense has been blanketed with attention?

"That comes with the territory. He's getting more attention now," Hobby says.

"That's what we had to do in camp," Hurst says.

"We're just trying to find ways to get them off him," Hobby says. "These guys are pretty creative. Chipping with wide receivers. Running guys in motion. He's getting a lot of attention, but you have to be pleased with how hard he's playing."

Last Sunday night in Baltimore it seemed like he chased Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson all the way back to Louisville. He never got him, but he did have five pressures, Pro Football Focus said, with a hit and four hurries, as the Ravens appeared to tilt Jackson away from him.