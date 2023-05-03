Team Transaction: Bengals Sign Trevor Siemian

May 03, 2023 at 02:00 PM
AP22331785181628
Seth Wenig/AP Photo
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Bengals today signed free agent QB Trevor Siemian to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Siemian (6-3, 220), a ninth-year player out of Northwestern University, originally was a seventh-round pick of Denver Broncos in 2015. In addition to the Broncos, he has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, the N.Y. Jets, the Tennessee Titans, the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears. He has played in 35 career games (30 starts) and completed 621 of 1055 passes (58.9 percent) for 7027 yards and 42 TDs.

300x250_22STWaitlist

Related Content

news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

news

Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

news

Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

news

Bengals Sign Nick Scott

news

Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

news

Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Cody Ford

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

news

Bengals Re-Sign Germaine Pratt

Advertising