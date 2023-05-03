Team Transaction: Bengals Sign Trevor Siemian

Siemian (6-3, 220), a ninth-year player out of Northwestern University, originally was a seventh-round pick of Denver Broncos in 2015. In addition to the Broncos, he has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, the N.Y. Jets, the Tennessee Titans, the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears. He has played in 35 career games (30 starts) and completed 621 of 1055 passes (58.9 percent) for 7027 yards and 42 TDs.