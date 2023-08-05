Training Camp Report: Defense Shines In Fundamentally Sound Practice

The eighth practice of training camp proved to follow the back-and-forth trend between the Bengals' offense and defense.

The defense edged out the offense on this 90-degree day — a practice that was shorter than yesterday's by design.

"(Yesterday) was meant to be our longest day we've had so far," head coach Zac Taylor said before Friday's practice. "Today will be a good practice, but it won't be quite as long in terms of the team reps."

The shorter practice featured two team periods with a seven-on-seven sandwiched in the middle. During the first team period, receiver Trenton Irwin built off his memorable performance on Thursday by grabbing three catches. According to Taylor, Irwin's consistency in camp is far from a surprise.

"He's prepared his whole life for these opportunities," Taylor said. "So when he gets in there the person that is surprised the least is Trenton Irwin and probably the second least surprised is Joe Burrow."

While Burrow continues to rehab a strained calf sustained last week in practice, the quarterbacks sharing the high-volume reps have been Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian. Browning had a number of tight-window passes, including one to rookie Shedrick Jackson that Jackson had to rip and claw to control.

"Jake just put the ball on the money," Jackson said. "He put it up high for me. It was a great contested catch. I had a DB all over me and I just had to go up and make those type of catches."

The defense contested just about everything on Friday, forcing Browning and Siemian to scramble multiple times throughout the afternoon. Rookie edge rusher Myles Murphy, the team's first-round draft pick out of Clemson, laid out the mission: overwhelm the QBs.

"The guys that we have on our D-line all work together very well, just moving extremely fast, trying to make the quarterback feel like he's in an avalanche," Murphy said. "Just a whole bunch of pieces coming from every guy… effort gets you plays."

Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo co-signed Murphy's statement by assessing Friday's practice as "very competitive."

"Good pass rush coverage," Anarumo said. "It was a good day overall."

Despite all the positives from the defense, Coach Lou knows that there is still more to cover.

"We're still early, still got a long way to go. But I like the direction we're heading in. And the good news is we've got plenty of time before we play the first game. There's a ton of stuff to clean up, but so far so good."

And that has been the mentality during these training camp practices — players and coaches assessing the good and focusing on what needs to be improved upon.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor echoed this sentiment post practice. During the second team period, Siemian threw a catchable ball to Taylor. Although he had to jump and reach for it the ball fell right through his fingertips. He was frustrated as he hit the turf, but he managed to lock in on the next play when his number was called again.

"You have one bad play, but it all depends on what you do after that, how you respond," Taylor said. "You can either learn from it or you can let it beat you down. I just try to learn from it and move on."