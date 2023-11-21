Bengals Encourage Fans To Bring Toys On Sunday For Kids in Foster Care

Nov 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM

Bengals fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys on Sunday to support Hamilton County Job and Family Services' gift drive for kids in foster care. The "Kindness for Kids: Foster Joy This Holiday Season" gift drive helps Hamilton County provide at least one gift for all 1,900 kids in care.

There will be five locations for collection bins outside of Paycor Stadium on Sunday (click here for more information):

  1. West Freedom Way
  2. North of West Pete Rose Way near bridge up to north gates
  3. Central Ave near ramp up west side of stadium
  4. Central Ave & Mehring Way NE corner
  5. Bengal Jim's tailgate (Lot E, near SW corner of Mehring and Elm)

"We just can't thank the team and Bengal Jim enough for this tremendous boost," said Michael Patton, director of Hamilton County Job and Family Services. "This is our first year trying to grow the toy drive and we couldn't ask for better supporters. Who Dey!"

Fans can check out JFS' Amazon wish list for gift ideas and to donate directly.

