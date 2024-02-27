 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Hire Three Assistant Coaches

Feb 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Left to right: Offensive Assistant Jordan Salkin, Defensive Assistant Ronnie Regula, Special Teams Assistant Ben Jacobs
Left to right: Offensive Assistant Jordan Salkin, Defensive Assistant Ronnie Regula, Special Teams Assistant Ben Jacobs

The Bengals today announced the hiring of three assistants for the team's 2024 coaching staff. The new assistants include Jordan Salkin (offensive assistant), Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant) and Ben Jacobs (special teams assistant). 

Salkin comes to Cincinnati from the University of Oregon, where he spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst. He previously served as an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, after spending seven years in assistant coaching roles at the collegiate level. 

Regula has nine years of coaching experience in the collegiate ranks. He spent the past two seasons (2022-23) as a senior defensive analyst at the University of Notre Dame, after serving as an offensive quality control coach at both the University of Miami (Fla.) in '21 and the University of Tennessee in '20. He was on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas staff from 2017-19, including as tight ends coach in '19. Regula's collegiate playing career began at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, before he transferred to Miami (Fla.), where he played tight end from 2012-14. 

Jacobs has spent the past five seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Carolina Panthers (2019) and Washington Commanders ('20-23). He played linebacker in the NFL from 2011-18, seeing action in 73 career games for the Cleveland Browns (2011) and Carolina ('14-18). He also spent two weeks on the Bengals' practice squad in 2012. 

Here is a look at the Bengals' 2024 coaching staff:

Table inside Article
Coach Name Title
Zac Taylor Head Coach
Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator
James Bettcher Linebackers
Joey Boese Director of Player Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning
Charles Burks Secondary/Cornerbacks
James Casey Tight Ends
Louie Cioffi Defensive Quality Control
Mark Duffner Senior Defensive Assistant
Derek Frazier Assistant Offensive Line
Justin Hill Running Backs
Marion Hobby Defensive Line
Todd Hunt Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Ben Jacobs Special Teams Assistant
Fredi Knighten Assistant Quarterbacks
Jordan Kovacs Secondary/Safeties
Brad Kragthorpe Quarterbacks
Dan Pitcher Offensive Coordinator
Frank Pollack Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator
Justin Rascati Pass Game Coordinator
Ronnie Regula Defensive Assistant
Jordan Salkin Offensive Assistant
Darrin Simmons Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Garrett Swanson Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Troy Walters Wide Receivers

Related Content

news

Bengals Designate Higgins as Franchise Player

The Bengals today designated WR Tee Higgins as the team's franchise player. 
news

New FieldTurf To Be Installed at Paycor Stadium for 2024 Season

In an ongoing effort to maintain Paycor Stadium at the highest levels, a new FieldTurf field will be installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: AJ McCarron Released

The Bengals today released QB AJ McCarron.
news

Bengals Hire Justin Rascati as Pass Game Coordinator, Promote Kragthorpe and Kovacs to Position Coaches

The Bengals today announced the hiring of Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator. In addition, the team promoted Brad Kragthorpe to quarterbacks coach and Jordan Kovacs to secondary/safeties coach. 
news

Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

The Cincinnati Bengals teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.
news

Bengals Promote Dan Pitcher to Offensive Coordinator

The Bengals today announced the promotion of Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator.
news

PFWA Names Hendrickson As Bengals' MVP for 2023

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America today named DE Trey Hendrickson as the Bengals' Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Offensive Tackle

The Bengals today re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Ted Karras Wins Nationwide's Charity Challenge

Thanks to a strong showing of support by "Who Dey Nation," Cincinnati Bengals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras captured the top prize in this year's Charity Challenge. 
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Players Signed to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Bengals today signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team's active list until Feb. 12, the Monday after the Super Bowl. 
news

Bengals Name Chidobe Awuzie as Team's 2023 Winner of Ed Block Courage Award

The Bengals have named CB Chidobe Awuzie as the recipient of their 2023 Ed Block Courage Award.
Advertising