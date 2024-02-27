Bengals Hire Three Assistant Coaches

The Bengals today announced the hiring of three assistants for the team's 2024 coaching staff. The new assistants include Jordan Salkin (offensive assistant), Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant) and Ben Jacobs (special teams assistant).

Salkin comes to Cincinnati from the University of Oregon, where he spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst. He previously served as an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, after spending seven years in assistant coaching roles at the collegiate level.

Regula has nine years of coaching experience in the collegiate ranks. He spent the past two seasons (2022-23) as a senior defensive analyst at the University of Notre Dame, after serving as an offensive quality control coach at both the University of Miami (Fla.) in '21 and the University of Tennessee in '20. He was on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas staff from 2017-19, including as tight ends coach in '19. Regula's collegiate playing career began at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, before he transferred to Miami (Fla.), where he played tight end from 2012-14.

Jacobs has spent the past five seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Carolina Panthers (2019) and Washington Commanders ('20-23). He played linebacker in the NFL from 2011-18, seeing action in 73 career games for the Cleveland Browns (2011) and Carolina ('14-18). He also spent two weeks on the Bengals' practice squad in 2012.