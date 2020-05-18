The Intangible, Small-Town Spirit Logan Wilson Is Bringing To Cincinnati

Wilson grew up enjoying loving football and the small-town setting of Casper, a city of about 55,000 residents. Casper, located on the eastern side of the state, is commonly known as destination for travelers who enjoy outdoor recreation. What's interesting is there is a rich history of success stories from that part of the state, including former Vice President Dick Cheney, who like Wilson was the captain of Natrona County High School football team.

It was the small-town ethos of hard work, selflessness and commitment that drove Wilson to put in the additional time in the weight room, film sessions and on the practice field. Each time out on the field, Wilson did his best to heed the advice given to him by Bohl and his staff. He never took it as a personal attack but a step-by-step program in his growth as a football player.

"I got to Wyoming at 190 pounds and I'm 240 pounds now," said Wilson. "That doesn't just happen overnight. It was four years of constant progression. It was a large body of work to add that weight and it is a long process. If there's one thing that coach Bohl preaches constantly is development. At Wyoming you are getting the physical reps right away and getting used to the physicality of it and being able to develop at whatever position you may be."