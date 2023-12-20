The Conversation: 3 Catches To Pass T.J., Tyler Boyd Tries to Grab Another Bengals Playoff Berth Back Home In Pittsburgh

GH: You've played with more quarterbacks than anybody in here. You've caught touchdowns from Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton, Jeff Driskel, Ryan Finley, and Brandon Allen. You've seen it all. What's it like playing with Jake Browning?

TB: Oh man. It's good. Not too many of the backups come in with so much confidence as Jake. He takes command of the offense and he just feels very poised and it feels like he's been here before. Obviously, he's been under Joe's shadow and just learning things from him and (Bengals head coach) Zac (Taylor), so I felt that when his opportunity would come that he'd done more than enough to be ready and polished. Now as the weeks and weeks go by, you can feel it. The camaraderie we've built around him and what he brings to the table.

GH: You've also developed a great connection with Burrow, but even before these two guys got here you had two 1,000-yard seasons.

TB: You have to make it work. At the end of the day, you have to stay the course. A lot of things might not go your way. I didn't feel like things were going my way this season. But at some point, it's going to change and look good for me. There are going to be times I might not have too many catches and too many yards. But there might be a week I go for 100 yards. Or maybe a touchdown. That's just life. Things don't always go your way, but you always have to be ready when your number is called.

GH: Wide receivers coach Troy Walters talked about that. How you were always ready Saturday even though the offense is using fewer three-receiver sets for pass pro purposes and that was cutting into your snaps before Ja'Marr Chase got hurt. In the last couple of games your snaps have been as low as they've been in six years. It doesn't seem to bother you. Extremely unselfish.

TB: No. At the end of the day I want to go and make plays for my team. It sucks to not play as much and get certain plays. But like you said, I'm an unselfish player and like I say, I'm available and when they need me or call on me, I'm always going to be there and be able to make a play.

GH: You've come back from that drop in the end zone in the last minute against Houston last month in a game they went back down and scored the winning field goal. Knowing how much pride you take in your hands and your reliability, you had to be sick to your stomach.