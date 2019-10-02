The Best Is Yet To Come For Hubbard

The backyard door swings open and out in a flash, Henry, darts for adventure. The Labradoodle canvasses the grass with speed and intensity, just like his owner on the football field.

Henry is Sam Hubbard's dog and the duo have been inseparable for many years.

"I got my dog in fourth grade," Hubbard said. "He was mine ever since my brother (Jake) and sister (Madison) went to college. Now he's about 12 years old. Doing well though. He lives with me. His name is Henry. Labradoodle. That's my guy."

After a rookie season that saw the Bengals end with a 6-10 record and a coaching change, Hubbard vowed that there would be no offseason for him. He went straight into training for what he knew would be a pivotal time in his career.

Rather than taking a month-long exotic vacation or binge watching shows, Hubbard spent hours on end in the winter and spring honing his pass rushing techniques, bettering his body and building his confidence even further.

"I really spent a lot of the offseason getting ready to hopefully earn a starting job and grow in a bigger role with the defense," Hubbard said. "Obviously we didn't have the record we wanted, but I knew the next year I was going to take on a bigger role. I was planning to be prepared for that physically and mentally."

Hubbard understood that in order to earn a starting spot and improve his play as a defensive end he had to build strength and mass while maintaining his quickness and speed. He hooked up with Patrick Coyne, owner of Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, and set ambitious goals.

The weight room work paid off. Hubbard spent a lot of time in the eccentric stage to create a strong base with his muscles, tendons and ligaments. Exercises like loaded box jumps, high pulls, split squats and Romanian deadlifts helped him build core strength to be able to handle a 60 to 70 play workload. That routine, paired with his work with the Bengals' strength and conditioning staff helped Hubbard improve his preparation.