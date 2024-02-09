Ted Karras Carries His Man Of The Year Message To NFL Red Carpet

The only thing better than that for Karras this day would be getting the trophy of the caped lineman, symbolic of anyone being able to win the award based on their commitment to community.

"To be involved with the Payton family is a tremendous honor. To be mentioned in the same sentence as Walter is an honor I can't even express the magnitude of that feeling," says Karras, who didn't get in here until Wednesday night. "I'm still in the whirlwind of Vegas. It's fun to rub shoulders with all the stars. Jarrett Payton is one of them. It's good to see my old Boston guys. Jason Kelce. Met him for the first time today. Really an honor to meet him. Probably the most dynamic center of all time and a guy I looked up to."

It sounds like Kelce is looking up to Karras now. Asked for a few words on Karras as he is being led to another appearance, Kelce says, "Love Teddy Karras," and then, looking at his bevy of handlers, asks, "Where's my hat?"

But that's all he's got. "I'm trying not to do media," says Kelce as he goes to do media.

Karras, who is being handled by reps from Nationwide, the sponsor of the award, is doing all the media he can.

"How was that?" Karras asks after his first interview, a reunion with the Patriots flagship station The Sports Hub.

It turns out the post-Belichick Bostonians are, at the moment, more into offense than community.

"More Nationwide? More Hat? We didn't talk at all about the Hat."

NBC Boston takes care of that, asking Karras to walk its audience through how a gesture to his new teammates when he arrived in Cincinnati in the spring of 2022 ended up becoming a $1.2 million charity juggernaut.

How he designed The Cincy Hat and had a couple dozen made as an offering to his new Bengals teammates. How it went viral in locker room interviews. How the demand exploded when he gave the first thousand bucks or so to the Village of Merici in his hometown of Indianapolis.

The microphones and the cameras and the pretty faces change, but the passion stays the same.