Matchup Of The Game: Bengals Offense Getting Lift On Third Down From C Ted Karras And Revenge Of The Nerds

Karras isn't sure what he'll end up doing. All he knows is he wants to keep playing and when he's not he wants to stay involved.

"Hopefully he gives me a job in five years. I want to stay in Cincy. I'd love to stick around," Karras says of Taylor with an easy locker-room banter smile . "I know it's a cliché, but I'm really focused on the Falcons. It's one week at a time. Ultimately it boils down to one play at a time, but I think I have lot of great football ahead of me … Football is very fickle, very unpredictable. That's why you have to have a certain routine on how to carry yourself every day."

Karras and Cappa are used to banging heads with the 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler in the Geno Atkins mold. He doesn't have the sack numbers of the former Bengal, but 30 in his eight years and 3.5 this season qualify him as a game-wrecker. When Karras' Patriots beat the Saints last season, 25-0, he didn't allow a pressure during 32 pass-blocking snaps.

"He's one of the premier defensive tackles in the league," Karras says. "He's a guy we have to be dialed in on all week. He's their guy on defense we have to find a way to neutralize. He's got some Geno in him. I played against Geno a few times. Their height, explosiveness and strength. Need great technique and help when we can.

"He has the ability to jump around, penetrate and he's a quite a talent. You can't just throw fundamentals to the side. It's one of the biggest problems I had in my early career and a lot of guys have it early in their careers. When you play a premier guy like that, all of a sudden your technique goes out the window. You need to be crisp, fundamentally sound and that usually can get a win on the O-line."

Burrow and Karras, the quarterbacks, are the key guys sorting out the third-down looks. The big thing last Sunday in converting six of ten third downs, as it is in any game, was what they did on first and second down. Karras calls anything from third-and-six and beyond "the danger zone in the NFL." Four of Sunday's 10 third-down snaps were less than third-and-six and they hit three of them.

"Keeping it third-and-three. Those are very convertible and you can use anything in the playbook really," Karras says. "When it comes to third-and-eight, we have to be at our best against exotic pressure. This line has done a great job with communication. It comes down to winning one-on-ones and passing off twisters and stunts together and Joe on our back end has been phenomenal."

Third down has been good for a variety of reasons. It starts with Burrow, one of the league's great escape artists, while also completing nearly 75 percent of his third-down passes. Chase has ridiculous hands and made two huge third-down catches last Sunday despite being enveloped while the two other receivers, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, were also found on third down.