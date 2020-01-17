Taylor-Made Takes: 'However We Can Improve This Team, We Want To Go Out There And Do It'

Beyond quarterback, what are your position priorities?

Certainly there are a lot of guys on defense we're going to be evaluating because I think there are going to be a lot of good players available in the spots we're picking. You don't want to nail yourself down to one particular position. I think often times there's a great player at a position that maybe you didn't think you were going to get and you can't pass him up. It's critical for us to evaluate all those defensive players that will be on our team in the Senior Bowl.

I know there are people harping on taking a wide receiver early, but it seems to me you have far more needs on defense.

You're always hesitant to say that because you get into the draft and there's a player in a situation you didn't think you were going to draft in a certain round and all of a sudden the value is there if it's a player you love and it's a guy that can change your team, you have to be open-minded that way.

Linebacker has to be the main focus on defense, right?

Sure. We don't have a lot of guys under contract right now so it's certainly a position we have to a great job evaluating.

And then cornerback, you're suddenly thin there. Darqueze Dennard is a free agent. Dre Kirkpatrick is coming off injury. William Jackson III is in a contract year.

You can really reel off we're open on a lot of positions on this team. There are a lot of ways we can help ourselves and we're in a good position to do that.

Do you think you're better on the offensive line than people think?

I thought there was lot of growth there in the back half of the season. If you look at Jonah Williams, to me we get two first–round picks this year. Jonah got a chance to go through spring ball and got exposed to what NFL life is like, but he didn't play for us. We get a chance to get that talent on the field at left tackle. That's a huge bonus for us. We already know one of the first-round picks is the left tackle.

How do you feel about guard? You must feel good about center because you extended Trey Hopkins.

Those guys certainly got better and created some good chemistry. You look at the way we ran the ball and protected the last half of the season, there are a lot of good things you can find there. It's good to get Trey back in the fold here long-term because he's earned that contract and he did some great things for us. We're starting to feel like we're finding some starters there and some depth at the same time. At the end of the year we felt really good where the offense line is headed.

It doesn't seem like you go into the draft like you did the last two years on the offensive line. First it was OMG we need a center and last year it was OMG we need a left tackle. With some of the moves you made for rookies with either picks or other deals, it's like you had a pre-draft for the O-Line.