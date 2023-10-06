Sunday's Hot Spots: Burrow, Ja'Marr Back Where It All Began; Zac Won't Chase Ja'Marr From Mic; With Starting CBs Questionable, Rookie DJ Turner II Poised

With running mate Tee Higgins (rib) questionable Sunday (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) in Arizona, Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could have a lot on his plate.

But then, he always does as he tries to team up with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for another one of their magic acts as they seek to extract the Bengals from a dry offensive patch.

It's literally a good place to start.

It was in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., when Chase was an LSU freshman and he began to feel like he and Burow were making music together in the fourth quarter of the Jan. 2, 2019 Fiesta Bowl. They hit for a 32-yard touchdown in the Tigers' 40-32 victory over undefeated Central Florida, paving the way for LSU's undefeated national title the next season.

(Three years to the day, they would hook for up Chase's NFL rookie record 266 yards in the Bengals' franchise-changing win over the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium.)

"After I scored at the end, I felt the chemistry with him and me. That's when it finally started to click," Chase said. "He started throwing me the ball more and just expecting me to be open."

Chase, who had six catches for 93 yards that night, still remembers how nice the spring of the grass felt ("it feels fast") and he hopes Sunday brings similar leaps. His 29 catches on 284 yards and running back Joe Mixon's 247 yards on 59 carries have pretty much been the offense in the first four games.

Chase's eight catches on third down is second in the NFL, but the fact he's the only player with more than 40 targets with fewer than 375 yards shows where the Bengals are trying to pick up their game. He believes head coach Zac Taylor has them on the right track with how he's stepped up the pre-snap movements.

"Just moving everybody around," Chase said. "I feel like that's the biggest thing we did well. Having different people in different spots. Just getting to know the offense more. I think that was the biggest thing we did the last couple of games. It only gets better from here."

Taylor doesn't think Chase can be much better. That's why he doesn't mind if Chase gets a little blunt or confident in the media.

"He works as hard as anybody, which when you work as hard as anybody, you're allowed to have some confidence and talk like that," Taylor said after Friday's practice. "I've got problems with people that don't work hard. And then if you say things that are maybe on the fringe, on the line a little bit, you don't put in the work, you're not doing all the things Ja'Marr does. When he combines that with confidence that makes him the type of player he is, that gives him the edge he's got. I love that about him.

"We ask a lot of him in practice. He runs and he doesn't complain. He doesn't make a mental error due to not paying attention … "He's got a great understanding because he switches positions all the time. He plays all three spots. He moves more than anybody. He lines up in the backfield, he motions to the backfield. He's got to know everything and he does and he works his tail off in practice. Extra pre-practice. Runs like crazy during practice."