Stripe The Jungle During Sunday Night Football

Oct 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM

For the first time ever, fans are invited to Stripe The Jungle when the Bengals play the Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off on Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Fans are encouraged to check out the Stripe The Jungle map to see which color those in their section will be wearing to the game to help bring to life the "Bengal stripe" pattern. The Bengals Pro Shop has black and orange jerseys, jackets, sweatshirts, hats and more for fans looking to gear up for the game.

Website: Bengals.com/StripeTheJungle

JV-StripeTheJungle

Stripe The Jungle

Learn how you can help Stripe The Jungle during Sunday Night Football against the Bills.

Learn More

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/05 · 8:20 PM EST

Bills

Buffalo Bills

NBC
Paycor Stadium
Tickets

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Move: Chase Brown Placed On Reserve/Injured

news

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals, American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health provided Hands-Only CPR education at Paycor Stadium to improve cardiovascular emergency outcomes.
news

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas."
news

Ja'Marr Chase Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 34-20 win at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, DE Released

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Quarterback Signed to Practice Squad

The Bengals today signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Cornerback Waived

The Bengals today waived CB Marvell Tell III from the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: La'el Collins Released

The Bengals today released OT La'el Collins from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Defensive Tackle Waived 

news

Bengals and Joe Burrow Agree To Record Contract Extension

Bengals ink Burrow to record extension, keeping franchise QB and Ohio Native in Cincinnati for the long term.
news

Kickstand Cocktails Teams Up With Cincinnati Bengals

The spicy vodka canned cocktail will make its debut at Paycor Stadium during the home opener on September 17 
Advertising