Steelers Get Jump On Bengals

The Bengals offense just couldn't get it going again. Still relying on the pass, they turned to Dalton and completed just 10 of 17 passes for 99 yards while Mixon went for 26 yards on seven carries.

With both running games coming into the game scrounging for yards, the Steelers went away from their traditional power looks and resorted to some Wild Cat and those under-handed jet sweeps with the emphasis on the misdirection that has hurt the Bengals defense at times this season and the benefactor was Rudolph.

Rudolph hit his first seven passes, but some were of the flip variety to receivers going in motion and he had just 52 yards on those passes. He threw his first incompletion when he and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster weren't on the same page on a double move on third-and-four on the first snap of the second quarter.

Still the Bengals were throwing a shutout early in the second quarter and the offense just couldn't take advantage. After the defense forced a red-zone turnover, they could manage just four yards on their next three possessions.