Steelers Get Jump On Bengals

Sep 30, 2019 at 09:58 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Bengals Steelers Football
Tom Puskar/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

The Bengals defense gave their offense ample opportunity to make inroads against the Steelers during Monday's first half, but red-zone woes that included a devastating sack-strip fumble conspired to give Pittsburgh a 10-3 halftime lead.

Down 7-3 with 5:54 left in the half the Bengals had a shot to take the lead when they nosed into the red zone on quarterback Andy Dalton's 11-yard out route to wide receiver John Ross at the Steelers 18. Ross got the Bengals' best drive of the half going with a magnificent one-handed grab on a ball thrown behind him and wide receiver Tyler Boyd also had a 13-yarder to the sideline in the drive.

And running back Joe Mixon had as rare big run on first down (a nine-yarder was his longest of the night, but disaster beckoned on first down from the 18.

Linebacker Bud Dupree got the edge on left tackle Andre Smith, drilled Dalton, the ball came out and linebacker T.J. Watt recovered.

As they always seem to do, the Steelers made the mistake hurt. They went 60 yards in quarterback Mason Rudolph's kill-them softly offense and got Chris Boswell's 28-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in the half for the 10-3 lead.

Rudolph, in his second NFL start, hit 17 of 18 passes for 132 yards, many on sweeps tossed behind the line. The Bengals didn't let the Steelers run it (13 rushes for 41 yards), but they attacked the middle of the field in non-Steeler ways.

The Bengals offense just couldn't get it going again. Still relying on the pass, they turned to Dalton and completed just 10 of 17 passes for 99 yards while Mixon went for 26 yards on seven carries.

With both running games coming into the game scrounging for yards, the Steelers went away from their traditional power looks and resorted to some Wild Cat and those under-handed jet sweeps with the emphasis on the misdirection that has hurt the Bengals defense at times this season and the benefactor was Rudolph.

Rudolph hit his first seven passes, but some were of the flip variety to receivers going in motion and he had just 52 yards on those passes. He threw his first incompletion when he and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster weren't on the same page on a double move on third-and-four on the first snap of the second quarter.

Still the Bengals were throwing a shutout early in the second quarter and the offense just couldn't take advantage. After the defense forced a red-zone turnover, they could manage just four yards on their next three possessions.

After Rudolph's first incompletion, hey got the ball at their own eight and Mixon couldn't get past the line on a first-down run and on second down rookie linebacker Devin Bush, who was immense, fought off tight end Tyler Eifert for a pass defensed over the middle and that set up a third-down incompletion. After linebacker LaRoy Reynolds moved in the neutral zone on the punt, punter Kevin Huber had to knock it out of the end zone and the Steelers didn't let this opportunity slide by when they got the ball at the Bengals 46.

Rudolph continued to kill the Bengals defense softly with flips over the middle and it didn't take long. Rudolph rolled out to the right and with receivers flooding the middle he picked out running back James Connor and Connor beat everyone to the end zone for a 21-yard run-and-catch touchdown that gave Pittsburgh the lead at 7-3 with 10:32 left in the half.

The Bengals went up 3-0 exactly the way their defensive wanted to start the game. On the Steelers' second snap linebacker Nick Vigil forced wide receiver Diontae Johnson to fumble after a three-yard checkdown and safety Jessie Bates III recovered at the Steelers 15.

Photo Gallery: Bengals at Steelers Week 4

📸 Check out some of the best snapshots from the Bengals' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) boots a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
1 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) boots a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs around end with Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
2 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs around end with Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor meets with reporters following a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
3 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor meets with reporters following a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton meets with reporters following a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
4 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton meets with reporters following a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)
5 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

Tom Puskar/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
6 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)
7 / 26

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

Tom Puskar/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)
8 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

Tom Puskar/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs autographs as he leaves the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
9 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs autographs as he leaves the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
10 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals fans watch warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
11 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals fans watch warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
12 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
13 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
14 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right center, questions a call with Down Judge Phil McKinnely during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
15 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right center, questions a call with Down Judge Phil McKinnely during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
16 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and Bobby Hart (68) warm up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
17 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and Bobby Hart (68) warm up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
18 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
19 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs autographs as he leaves the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
20 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs autographs as he leaves the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, right, embraces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
21 / 26

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, right, embraces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
22 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
This is the ESPN sideline set before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
23 / 26

This is the ESPN sideline set before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
This is the NFL logo on a goalpost at Heniz Field during warmups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
24 / 26

This is the NFL logo on a goalpost at Heniz Field during warmups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
25 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) throws the ball during warmups before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
26 / 26

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) throws the ball during warmups before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But the Bengals' red zone offense continued its struggles. Three straight passes got them only Randy Bullock's 28-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the first quarter, giving three touchdowns in seven red-zone trips this season.

On first down Dalton went deep to wide receiver Auden Tate down the right sideline and couldn't connect. On third-and-five out of the spread, Dalton went to Eifert in the end zone after he made a move on linebacker Mark Barron and was in front of him but the ball went off his fingertips.

Then the defense gave them the great field position again when they came up with a fourth-and-one stop at the Bengals 41. Safety Brandon Wilson lined up late for a blitz and came roaring off the right edge to stop Conner trying to go up the middle.

But the offense again answered with three passes for a total of minus one-yard. It appeared Dalton audibled to a blitz on first down and Bush was able to get around right guard John Miller to drop Mixon for the one-yard loss. Boyd then got a pass defended on the sideline and on third-and-11 defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt cut through the middle to hit Dalton as he threw it to force an incompletion.

The Bengals had something going on their first drive. Mixon carried it three times for 10 carries and Dalton dropped a third-down conversion over the linebacker on Eifert's back shoulder. Boyd came back home with a 15-yard slant and the Bengals were rolling on second-and-five from the Pittsburgh 40.

But when the Bengals motioned, the Steelers blitzed away from it with the ubiquitous Devin Bush and Dalton was sacked back at midfield to kill the drive.

Related Content

news

Bengals Flip The Patriot Way To Beat New England And Own November And December

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. _ Like Bill Belichick's Patriots once did, the Bengals owned November and December with a Christmas Eve conquest of Patriotic turf in the final seconds of Saturday's victory.

news

Everything Joe Burrow Had to Say After The Bengals Beat the Patriots

news

Everything Zac Taylor Had to Say After Beating the Patriots

news

Quick Hits: Christmas Eve Bell Has Ringing Finish For Bengals; Steamy Joe Pulls Out His Coldest Game Ever

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. _ "A little stab." That's what strong safety Vonn Bell called his forced fumble for the ages from his own five-yard line Saturday, his Christmas Eve gift with 65 seconds left that saved the Bengals' 22-18 victory over the Patriots at tumultuous Gillette Stadium.

Advertising