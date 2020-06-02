Shawn Williams Waits For New Role After "Roller Coaster" Offseason

That's No. 36 all the way. Williams is the dean of the back seven as he heads into his eighth season and a two-time defensive captain who plays hurt like birds fly. He logged 93 percent of the snaps last season despite getting led off the field more than pre-game entertainment and wields a ton of respect in the locker room.

"You never stay down," Williams said.

This is the kind of player Williams is. Just ask Robert Livingston, Williams' coach for the past five seasons who saw it even before he got here as an assistant coach for a Vanderbilt team that played Williams' Georgia team.

"Great teammate. Great team guy and a good leader. Everything you want," Livingston said. "He's probably made me a better coach and done more for me than I've done for him, so I'm forever grateful. He asks good questions. Always prepared."

Livingston loves those kinds of questions. No matter how awkward, Williams asks them and sometimes the questions are good enough the coaches may re-examine it. So you know even though he knows he'll do what what's best for the team, he's had no problems asking about this looming and unknown role.

"But it has to work hand-in-hand if this thing is going to work," Williams said. "It would kind of be hard, having your leader, having your alpha male for your defense, not only on your defense but on your team, not doing anything productive."

That's not the way the Bengals see it. They didn't go into free agency looking for a starting strong safety. They went in looking to get as many good players as they could and when Bell was left bobbing on top of the first wave with a reasonable $18 million deal for three seasons, the Bengals grabbed him in a resourceful find. Here's a guy that turned 25 in the last week of last season who had been starting for one of the best teams in the league the last two seasons.

A Williams-like alpha male with an ascending career, Bell fit Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's blueprint for stockpiling winners with an edge for a defense seeking to adapt to the multiple offenses of the day.