Senior Moments Have Paid Off For Bengals

For the first time since they can remember the Bengals are coaching the South in college football's biggest all-star game set for Saturday, Jan. 25 (2:30 p.m.-NFL Network) at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. In their three appearances this century the Bengals were assigned the North and took drubbings every time with the MVP always a South quarterback.

So if LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ends up in the Senior Bowl, he would figure to be coached by a Bengals staff projected to take him with the first pick in the April 23-25 NFL Draft.

The onslaught began with North Carolina State's Philip Rivers in 2004 (28-10), then West Virginia's Pat White in 2009 (35-18), followed by Florida State's Christian Ponder (24-10) in 2011.

But the rosters are far from finalized and, first things first, Burrow has the national championship game staring at him. No matter who's there, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin loves the ability to roam backstage at the Senior Bowl, starting with Monday's arrival on Jan. 20 and the weigh-ins on the morning of Jan. 21 and the first practice on the afternoon of Jan. 21. Not only do the Bengals coaches get a week-long look at players, so does Tobin's staff of scouts.

"Every team has a chance to talk to players during the week, but as scouts we'll have extra time with them and more access to what they do. We'll be able to sit in on meetings," Tobin says. "When you can put a personality to a guy, it gives you a little more comfort level for what you're seeing on tape."

Coaching and working the Senior Bowl is the ultimate double-edged sword. If you're doing it, it means you had a bad year. But it's also a gold mine to evaluate prospects. It's a campus workout times ten. It's a week-long series of pre-draft visits to Paul Brown Stadium right in your position drills.

"It's a great opportunity to see their football intellect, how much the game means to them, their ability to transfer information from the classroom to the field," Tobin says. "See their ability to learn new things quickly, or learn a new technique. It's something you can really take advantage of."

The Bengals are going get a good look at the other team, too. One of those nights during the week the Lions and Bengals staffs swap players so they can be interviewed by coaches and scouts. Plus, the Bengals can see how the North guys react to what they had planned in the game.