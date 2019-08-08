Scott Placed On Reserve/Injured List

The Bengals today placed DT Niles Scott on the Reserve/Injured list.
Scott, a second-year player, suffered a foot injury in practice on July 31. He played in Cincinnati's final six games last season, and recorded four tackles.
Cam Sample's mom, as versatile as her son, is a senior vice president for a bank who has put him on the cover of what would be her fourth children's book. But that's as far as she has gone on the writing project about Cameron's successful life entwined in a football journey and what it took. Mom, he said to Deidre' Sample at some point after that sophomore year at Tulane, it's not time yet.
The clock in the big room at Paycor Stadium where they jack weights and coax character blinks 5:57 in the morning. An ungodly hour for everyone but owls, greens keepers and Vonn Bell, the Bengals' 24-hour-seven strong safety and even stronger "Sensei."