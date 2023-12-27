Quick Hits: Bengals Playing Playoff Percentages In Two-Game Season; Split-Seconds In The Post

But on Saturday the number was 0-5 seconds.

"There are some hard lessons. That game was humbling. If you play long enough in this league, you have those games," Thomas said. "(Hill) is a talented guy. Smart guy. You go back and you fix it. You have the thick skin. Don't take anything personally."

Hill has had the added burden in his first NFL season at safety to have two different safety partners, both newcomers to the Bengals. Veteran Nick Scott started until midseason, when third-rounder Jordan Battle took over, and now Hill and Battle are learning to get in sync.

"Now that I'm out there week in and week out, I want to see improvement. There are going to be highs and lows. It's not going to be perfect. The NFL doesn't work like that," Hill said. "Learning from (Battle) and him learning from me. Just playing off each other. As a tandem, you kind of want to feed off each other. I feel like we've been doing a pretty good job. Certain plays we have to clean up and I feel like we'll learn from that."

Hill also knows the NFL is a game of ebbs and flows. If the Steelers struggle on the first two series in No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph's first start of the season, the crowd is turning on the Steelers instead of turning them on. Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton observed after the Pickens play, "You can tell from our sideline, that kind of sucked the energy out and we were never able to rebound."

"You've got to stop them early," Hill said. "It's a momentum type of game. He starts out hot, it's going to be hard to get that momentum back. The crowd gets involved. That's how you know that momentum has shifted."

A game of momentum. And split seconds.

"Something liked point five seconds," Thomas said. "He'll learn from this and he'll be better and the Cincinnati Bengals will be better."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: The Bengals are 3-1 against the Chiefs since Jan 2, 2022. They are 2-0 at Paycor Stadium in the regular season and 1-1 in the last two AFC title games at Arrowhead Stadium. They may meet for the fifth time in a year and 363 days without the two guys who have owned the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), who is questionable, had a rookie-best 266 yards against them and in the four games has four touchdowns and 16 yards per 30 catches. Burrow, out with a wrist injury has a 99 passer rating against the Chiefs, including 138 in the regular season, where he has completed 79% of his passes …