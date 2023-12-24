Bengals Resolve To Stay In AFC Playoff Chase: 'Just Tell Us We Still Have A Chance'

"We didn't play well enough on offense to give ourselves a chance. We've probably got to have some help. I don't know what the math is, but we've got two weeks to show who we are and try to back door our way in."

Saturday's stark math said 0-5 in the division and the two defensive captains who have led the Bengals into the last two AFC title games said they have to look at how to master the division.

(The other captain, nose tackle DJ Reader, texted a pep talk, Hubbard said. Gone for the season with a quad injury, "He's with us in spirit," Hubbard said.

"Physicality and turnovers. You do those two things, you definitely win the division," said captain and slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who has won AFC Norths with both the Bengals and the Steelers. "That's kind of what happened today. They hit us with some explosives and a couple of turnovers on our side of the 50. We just weren't able to get off the field defensively when we needed to. I would say we just haven't played up to our standards, especially in our own division."

The Bengals offense came out of two red-zone tussles in the first half with no points. One was Browning's end-zone interception he thought he was throwing away but throwing it into a band of Steelers. The other, they couldn't move a second-and-one from the 5 on two passes and a Joe Mixon run.

"Win the turnover margin, stop the run, run the ball, and out-physical the other team," said Hubbard, ticking off the elements to win in the AFC North. "Obviously we should have got more takeaways on defense and we weren't able to do that and that's tough to overcome. You don't lose those games if you weren't more physical.

"Being the winner the last two years, obviously we've had a target on our back."