 Sam Hubbard Distributes Turkey Dinners  

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard made stops in the Bellevue (KY) School District and the Sheakley Center for Youth in Cincinnati on Tuesday, November 22, delivering holiday meals to families at both locations.

Hubbard distributed turkeys and side dishes, along with mini footballs, to some 60 families in the Bellevue School District Tuesday afternoon. Hubbard then visited Sheakley Center, part of Lighthouse Youth Services, to offer Thanksgiving meals and photos for about 40 young adults at the facility.

"It's important for my teammates and I to step up and show the communities that give us so much that we really do care," Hubbard said. "It gives us a sense of ownership and responsibility for our city – we want to leave it better than we found it."

"To have someone like Sam Hubbard walk through our doors and care about our families truly makes all the difference in the world during the holiday season. We could not be more appreciative of our partnership with the Sam Hubbard Foundation," said Bellevue School Director, Rob Sanders.

Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth offers shelter to young adults ages 18-24 who are motivated to move from homelessness to safe and stable housing, learning self-reliance and life skills. Each young adult works with a case manager who helps the young adult develop a case plan and implement it.

Hubbard, the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, has helped raise almost $300,000 helping provide more than 270,000 meals for hunger initiatives throughout the Cincinnati area.