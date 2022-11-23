 Sam Hubbard Distributes Turkey Dinners  

Nov 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM
112322-Hubbard

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard made stops in the Bellevue (KY) School District and the Sheakley Center for Youth in Cincinnati on Tuesday, November 22, delivering holiday meals to families at both locations.

Hubbard distributed turkeys and side dishes, along with mini footballs, to some 60 families in the Bellevue School District Tuesday afternoon. Hubbard then visited Sheakley Center, part of Lighthouse Youth Services, to offer Thanksgiving meals and photos for about 40 young adults at the facility.

"It's important for my teammates and I to step up and show the communities that give us so much that we really do care," Hubbard said. "It gives us a sense of ownership and responsibility for our city – we want to leave it better than we found it."

"To have someone like Sam Hubbard walk through our doors and care about our families truly makes all the difference in the world during the holiday season. We could not be more appreciative of our partnership with the Sam Hubbard Foundation," said Bellevue School Director, Rob Sanders.

Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth offers shelter to young adults ages 18-24 who are motivated to move from homelessness to safe and stable housing, learning self-reliance and life skills. Each young adult works with a case manager who helps the young adult develop a case plan and implement it.

Hubbard, the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, has helped raise almost $300,000 helping provide more than 270,000 meals for hunger initiatives throughout the Cincinnati area.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.samhubbardfoundation.com.

Photos: Sam Hubbard Distributes Turkey Dinners

Join Sam Hubbard and some fellow Bengals players as they deliver Thanksgiving food in Bellevue and Sheakley Center for Youth.

Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-01
1 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-02
2 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-03
3 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-04
4 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-05
5 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-06
6 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-07
7 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-08
8 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-09
9 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-10
10 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-11
11 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-12
12 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-13
13 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-14
14 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-15
15 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-16
16 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-17
17 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-18
18 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-19
19 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-20
20 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-21
21 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-22
22 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-23
23 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-24
24 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-25
25 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-26
26 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-27
27 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-28
28 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-29
29 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-30
30 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-31
31 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-32
32 / 33
Hubbard's Cupboards 112322-33
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A Tip Of The Hat To Ted Karras, In The Middle Of All Things Bengals

Matt Renie, the software startup guru who was his high school football team's leprechaun mascot, used his magic touch to get the website TheCincyHat.com up and going this week in his spare time. And it wasn't all that different than about a half a lifetime ago when he met Teddy Karras on East 56th in Indianapolis at St. Matthew School.

news

Bengals and Campbell's Send An Entire School Home With Bengals Gear And Campbell's Chunky For Their Family

news

Bengals Announce Hayden Hurst as 2022 Salute to Service Recipient

news

DJ Reader Launches Community Program with Local High School

news

Bengals, Students Take Over Paycor With Character

Greater Cincinnati middle schoolers recently headed to Paycor Stadium to interact with some Bengals as players connected with students during stations centered around popular football drills.

news

Giving Back On An Off Day Lifts Bengals

Why some Bengals spent one recent off day participating in an event with EverFi at Paycor Stadium.

news

Sam Hubbard Launches Community Program – Hubbard's Cupboards

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation

Charitable Efforts to Address Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health

news

Bengals Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

news

It's Back! Your Favorite Fundraiser to Support Freestore Foodbank

After a two-year break, we are thrilled to welcome back our friends from the Freestore Foodbank for their annual Taste of the Bengals!

news

Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive

Advertising