Bengals Celebrate Salute to Service During Week 10

The Bengals Salute to Service nominee is Clint Walker. Walker served in the Army for 15 years (1976-1992) as part of the 1st Armor Division – Old Ironside. He served in various communications roles, was the personal driver for the Company Commander, and was stationed in over seven locations during his service. While stationed in Germany, he was a founding member of the Ansbach Grizzlies, a team that competed in the American Football Bundesliga. One of Walker's four daughters also served in the United States Navy. Vote for Clint Walker for Salute to Service at nfl.com/causes/salute/nominees/2023/vote.