Bengals Celebrate Salute to Service During Week 10

The Bengals held their Salute to Service game on Sunday, representing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.
Master Sgt. Tiffany Porterfield sang the National Anthem. The 7th Fighter Training Squadron "Screaming Demons" performed the flyover.
Service members ran out of the tunnel with defensive starters for player introductions.
Check out the atmosphere at Paycor Stadium during the Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
The Bengals Salute to Service nominee is Clint Walker. Walker served in the Army for 15 years (1976-1992) as part of the 1st Armor Division – Old Ironside. He served in various communications roles, was the personal driver for the Company Commander, and was stationed in over seven locations during his service. While stationed in Germany, he was a founding member of the Ansbach Grizzlies, a team that competed in the American Football Bundesliga. One of Walker's four daughters also served in the United States Navy. Vote for Clint Walker for Salute to Service at nfl.com/causes/salute/nominees/2023/vote.
As the Salute to Service spotlight, the Bengals highlighted Cmdr. Becky Calder. She served as an F/A-18 pilot and was the first woman pilot to graduate from the Navy's Strike Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). During her 15 years as a pilot, she supported Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. At the Naval Academy, she played varsity basketball and was the first woman to have her varsity number retired.
As part of the team's community commitment, the Bengals partnered with Operation Ramp It Up for the third year in a row to fund and build a ramp for a veteran. Bengals players worked to build and install the ramp for 58-year-old Army Veteran James Angel. Operation Ramp It Up provides mobility to military veterans and others with disabilities and their families by installing aluminum wheelchair ramps at their place of residence, when other traditional resources have been exhausted.