Salute to Service

Nov 10, 2012 at 12:30 AM

!

During the month of November, the Bengals have teamed-up with USAA, the Official Military Appreciation and Insurance Sponsor of the NFL, to recognize both current and former military members in our community.

Together the Bengals and USAA Insurance hosted 100 members of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 371st Sustainment Brigade of the Ohio National Guard at practice on Friday, October 12. Guests were provided with a gift bag, attended practice, and had an opportunity to interact with the team.

Members of the Brigades also received tickets to the Bengals Salute to Service game this Sunday against the Giants, where they will receive a private tailgate party prior to the game. At Sunday's game, the Ohio National Guard will deliver the team mascot, Who Dey, to the field in a HumVee while the Adjutant General of Ohio will deliver the coin for the coin toss and preside over pregame ceremonies, including the Honor Guard and National Anthem.

Make sure to arrive early as fans will have an opportunity to honor our local military and veterans through an in-stadium card stunt taking place during the National Anthem.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

