Giving Back On An Off Day Lifts Bengals

Bachie was very energetic and encouraging while he ran the passing drill. When students struggled he would take the time to show them how to throw the football better.

While safety Mike Thomas played quarterback in the wide receiver drill, he constantly asked them questions about their school lives. Thomas said when he was growing up in Houston, Texas, he didn't have the same opportunity to learn from NFL players.

"I always love to give back," said Thomas, who credits his three small children with his ability to connect with students.

Several Bengals have their own foundations. Safety and kick returner Brandon Wilson, who oversaw the running back drill, has an organization that hosted a football camp earlier this year that was attended by "a couple hundred kids."

Players like wide receiver Trent Taylor plan to keep coming back for more events.