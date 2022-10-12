Giving Back On An Off Day Lifts Bengals

Oct 12, 2022 at 09:52 AM
daymien-robinson
Daymien Robinson

High School Student Journalist

Tre Flowers (right) gives back.
Tre Flowers (right) gives back.

As part of Bengals.com's high school journalism program, this story is written by a member of the journalism club at Cincinnati's Aiken New Tech High School headed by Lakisha Zyyon.

Giving back is not unfamiliar to the Bengals. They have a history of supporting events for charity and the community, especially with the younger generation.

When the team recently held the EverFi Character Playbook Program for students from Winton Woods Middle School and Mason Middle School, five Bengals got a chance to give back at an event emphasizing communication, relationships and character. They decided to attend the event even though it was their only off day of the week.

Players like linebacker Joe Bachie spoke of a great passion for community service.

"When I was a kid, this is exactly what I would've wanted to do on a school day," Bachie said.

Brandon Wilson working the bags.
Brandon Wilson working the bags.

Bachie was very energetic and encouraging while he ran the passing drill. When students struggled he would take the time to show them how to throw the football better.

While safety Mike Thomas played quarterback in the wide receiver drill, he constantly asked them questions about their school lives. Thomas said when he was growing up in Houston, Texas, he didn't have the same opportunity to learn from NFL players.

"I always love to give back," said Thomas, who credits his three small children with his ability to connect with students.

Several Bengals have their own foundations. Safety and kick returner Brandon Wilson, who oversaw the running back drill, has an organization that hosted a football camp earlier this year that was attended by "a couple hundred kids."

Players like wide receiver Trent Taylor plan to keep coming back for more events.

"Giving back to the kids is a very big thing," Taylor said, "knowing most kids their age don't have the chance for these events."

Related Content

news

Bengals, Students Take Over Paycor With Character

Greater Cincinnati middle schoolers recently headed to Paycor Stadium to interact with some Bengals as players connected with students during stations centered around popular football drills.

news

Sam Hubbard Launches Community Program – Hubbard's Cupboards

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation

Charitable Efforts to Address Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health

news

Bengals Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

news

It's Back! Your Favorite Fundraiser to Support Freestore Foodbank

After a two-year break, we are thrilled to welcome back our friends from the Freestore Foodbank for their annual Taste of the Bengals!

news

Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive

news

Bengals Donate $250,000 To Milford Schools For Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

news

Bengals Donate $167,000 To Covington Catholic For Indoor Fieldhouse

news

Players, New & Old, Support Hubbard's Efforts to Give Back

news

TeamSmile at Paul Brown Stadium

TeamSmile travels the country throughout the year, partnering with professional sports teams to host these all-day dental clinics.

news

Bengals Celebrate Women's History Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization.

Advertising