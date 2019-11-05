Running Backs Coach Jemal Singleton Nominated For 2019 NFL Salute to Service Award

The Bengals announced that running backs coach Jemal Singleton has been nominated for the NFL's 2019 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Singleton, the son of an Air Force Sergeant, followed in his father's footsteps when he began his military career at the Air Force Academy. Singleton's leadership as a player was evident when he became one of only six players in program history to be elected a two-time captain. In 2001, Singleton was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Arkansas, where he served as the Chief of Media Relations. During that time, he deployed to Tbilisi, Georgia in support of the Georgia Train and Equip Program (GTEP).

The program was an American-sponsored 18-month, $64-million program aimed at increasing the capabilities of the Georgian armed forces by training and equipping four 600-man battalions with light weapons, vehicles and communications.

In 2003, he returned to the Air Force Academy to serve as the Executive Officer for former Director of Athletics, Ret. Col. Randy Spetman. He later became part of the Air Force Football coaching staff.

Singleton's coaching career has taken him to multiple cities since leaving the Air Force Academy, but his commitment to the military has not wavered. He is focused on raising awareness for the needs of veterans and supporting military efforts in the community. He has been involved with multiple military organizations including the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing (PHWFF).