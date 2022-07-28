Bengals Player Moves for July 28, 2022

Jul 28, 2022 at 02:35 PM
AP21236022254156
Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Jacques Patrick (31) runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team won 17-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Bengals today signed free agent HB Jacques Patrick and placed HB Elijah Holyfield on the Reserve/Injured list.

Patrick (6-2, 239), a first-year player out of Florida State University, originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent in 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season and two games in '21 on Cincinnati's practice squad before signing with San Francisco, playing in two games with two rushes for 12 yards for the 49ers. He also was on the 49ers' practice squad in 2021, as well as the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens that season.

Holyfield, a second-year player, joined the Bengals last season and spent 12 regular-season games and all four postseason games on the team's practice squad.

