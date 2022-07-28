Bengals Player Moves for July 28, 2022

Patrick (6-2, 239), a first-year player out of Florida State University, originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent in 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season and two games in '21 on Cincinnati's practice squad before signing with San Francisco, playing in two games with two rushes for 12 yards for the 49ers. He also was on the 49ers' practice squad in 2021, as well as the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens that season.