Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones to Active Roster, WR Elevated for Thursday Night Football

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM

The Bengals today returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game at Baltimore.

Jones had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 29 with a thumb injury. He was designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list and cleared to practice on Nov. 8.

Jackson is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Friday.

