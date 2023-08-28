Bengals' 53 Roster Look Heading Into Final Cuts

OFFENSIVE LINE (15)

RT La'el Collins (9), C Ted Karras (8), LG Alex Cappa (6), LT Orlando Brown (6), G-T Cody Ford (5); G-C Max Scharping (5), T Jonah Williams (5), G-T Hakeem Adeniji (4), G-T Jackson Carman (3), C-G Trey Hill (3), T D'Ante Smith (3), LG Cordell Volson (2), C Ben Brown (2), G Nate Gilliam (1), G Jaxson Kirkland (R).

The four/five backups behind the five starters? Whoever they are, they got a ton of work Saturday. Scharping, Hill, Adeniji, and Carman took at least 50 percent of the snaps, and Smith probably would have if he didn't hurt his shoulder. Smith and Carman flipped tackles during the night, Sharping was PFF's leading offensive lineman of the game for them in his second career start at center, and the quarterbacks got sacked only once while the mobile Browning played only 17 of 70 snaps.

Keep nine or ten? You get the sense the scars of last season's late carnage up front when they lost three starting offensive linemen in consecutive games are at the forefront as they put this roster together. The backups do have versatility and numbers in experience. If they opt to keep ten for injury protection, that could answer the numbers question at receiver and cornerback. They'd probably have to keep six at each if they go ten up front.

Collins and Ford didn't get any snaps Saturday, but are key in the trim to 53. Collins, the first of those three to get hurt, is still rehabbing his ACL and may start the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Before Ford suffered a concussion, he may have won a job with that versatility at guard and tackle. Kirkland played both Saturday and was the only offensive player to take all 70 snaps in what looked to be a 60-mimute practice squad tryout.

DEFENSIVE LINE (15)

NT DJ Reader (8), E Trey Hendrickson (7), T B.J. Hill (6), E Sam Hubbard (6), NT Josh Tupou (6), E-T Cam Sample (3), E-T Joseph Ossai (3), T Jay Tufele (3), T Zach Carter (2), E Jeff Gunter (2), E Raymond Johnson III (2), E Owen Carney (1), T Domenique Davis (1), E Myles Murphy (R), T Tautala Pesefea Jr. (R).

They may keep the "heavy," theme going here. As in going heavy at the heavy positions. Under Taylor, they've often kept nine offensive linemen, but maybe they go 10 now with the playoffs so fresh. And 10 defensive linemen are the fewest they can possibly keep. Except for Murphy, the first-round pick, they're veterans of the 10-game winning streak where they were such factors on great defense in the red zone and fourth quarter.

And then is a guy like Johnson, PFF's highest-graded Bengals defender in one game and the second in the other two games. Or Gunter. His sack Saturday was one of three pressures this preseason. Or Davis. Eight of his 13 tackles came in Washington. They have been everywhere and anywhere. How and where they fit, is, as they say, a good problem to have.

Here's the other part of roster construction for a team that believes it has 60 legit guys for the 53. So many of them are here in their deepest and best position. The player personnel department has built a bunch of lists and one of them could be called the "Poach Response."