Bengals Reduce Roster to 53 Players for 2023 Season

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:00 PM

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:

Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

  • OT La'el Collins (knee)

Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

  • DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow)
  • CB Marvell Tell III (concussion)

Terminated the contracts of six vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):

  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • CB Sidney Jones IV
  • WR Stanley Morgan
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • WR Trent Taylor
  • S Michael J. Thomas

Waived 26 players:

  • OT Hakeem Adeniji
  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • TE Nick Bowers
  • S Larry Brooks
  • G Ben Brown
  • DE Owen Carney
  • WR Malachi Carter
  • P Drue Chrisman
  • S Yusuf Corker
  • DT Domenique Davis
  • CB Allan George
  • C Nate Gilliam
  • DE Jeff Gunter
  • LB Shaka Heyward
  • WR Mac Hippenhammer
  • WR Shedrick Jackson
  • DE Raymond Johnson III
  • LB Keandre Jones
  • G Jaxson Kirkland
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  • LB Jaylen Moody
  • LB Tyler Murray
  • HB Jacob Saylors
  • QB Reid Sinnett
  • TE Christian Trahan
  • HB Calvin Tyler Jr.

Practice Squad:

All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team's practice squad in 2023, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 16 players.

LS Cal Adomitis
LS Cal Adomitis

S Tycen Anderson
S Tycen Anderson

CB Chidobe Awuzie
CB Chidobe Awuzie

LB Joe Bachie
LB Joe Bachie

LB Markus Bailey
LB Markus Bailey

S Jordan Battle
S Jordan Battle

WR Tyler Boyd
WR Tyler Boyd

HB Chase Brown
HB Chase Brown

OT Orlando Brown Jr.
OT Orlando Brown Jr.

QB Jake Browning
QB Jake Browning

QB Joe Burrow
QB Joe Burrow

G Alex Cappa
G Alex Cappa

OT Jackson Carman
OT Jackson Carman

DT Zach Carter
DT Zach Carter

WR Ja'Marr Chase
WR Ja'Marr Chase

CB Jalen Davis
CB Jalen Davis

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

HB Chris Evans
HB Chris Evans

OT Cody Ford
OT Cody Ford

DE Trey Hendrickson
DE Trey Hendrickson

WR Tee Higgins
WR Tee Higgins

DT B.J. Hill
DT B.J. Hill

S Dax Hill
S Dax Hill

C Trey Hill
C Trey Hill

CB Mike Hilton
CB Mike Hilton

DE Sam Hubbard
DE Sam Hubbard

WR Andrei Iosivas
WR Andrei Iosivas

WR Trenton Irwin
WR Trenton Irwin

CB DJ Ivey
CB DJ Ivey

WR Charlie Jones
WR Charlie Jones

C Ted Karras
C Ted Karras

K Evan McPherson
K Evan McPherson

HB Joe Mixon
HB Joe Mixon

DE Myles Murphy
DE Myles Murphy

DE Joseph Ossai
DE Joseph Ossai

LB Germaine Pratt
LB Germaine Pratt

DT DJ Reader
DT DJ Reader

P Brad Robbins
P Brad Robbins

DE Cam Sample
DE Cam Sample

TE Drew Sample
TE Drew Sample

G Max Scharping
G Max Scharping

S Nick Scott
S Nick Scott

OT D'Ante Smith
OT D'Ante Smith

TE Irv Smith Jr.
TE Irv Smith Jr.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt
CB Cam Taylor-Britt

DT Jay Tufele
DT Jay Tufele

DT Josh Tupou
DT Josh Tupou

CB DJ Turner II
CB DJ Turner II

G Cordell Volson
G Cordell Volson

OT Jonah Williams
OT Jonah Williams

HB Trayveon Williams
HB Trayveon Williams

TE Mitchell Wilcox
TE Mitchell Wilcox

LB Logan Wilson
LB Logan Wilson

Team Transactions; Bengals Waive Tarrell Basham

Team Transactions: Wilcox Cleared To Practice

Bengals Roster Moves: Maxwell Placed on Reserve/Injured List

Bengals Keep Building For The Future, Extending Top Young LB Logan Wilson

Bengals Player Moves: QB Signed, OT on Reserve/Injured

The Bengals today signed free agent QB Reid Sinnett and placed OT Devin Cochran (left knee) on the Reserve/Injured list.
Bengals Sign Trey Hendrickson To Extension

The Bengals today signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
Team Transactions: Awuzie Cleared To Practice

Bengals Re-Sign Wilcox

The Bengals today re-signed free agent TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Bengals Player Moves: Players Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

Team Transaction: Bengals Sign Trevor Siemian

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

