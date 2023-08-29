Bengals Reduce Roster to 53 Players for 2023 Season

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:
Placed one player on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
- OT La'el Collins (knee)
Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:
- DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow)
- CB Marvell Tell III (concussion)
Terminated the contracts of six vested veterans (NOTE: These players are released to free agency and thus free to sign with another team or to re-sign with the Bengals):
- TE Tanner Hudson
- CB Sidney Jones IV
- WR Stanley Morgan
- QB Trevor Siemian
- WR Trent Taylor
- S Michael J. Thomas
Waived 26 players:
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- TE Devin Asiasi
- TE Nick Bowers
- S Larry Brooks
- G Ben Brown
- DE Owen Carney
- WR Malachi Carter
- P Drue Chrisman
- S Yusuf Corker
- DT Domenique Davis
- CB Allan George
- C Nate Gilliam
- DE Jeff Gunter
- LB Shaka Heyward
- WR Mac Hippenhammer
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- G Jaxson Kirkland
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- LB Jaylen Moody
- LB Tyler Murray
- HB Jacob Saylors
- QB Reid Sinnett
- TE Christian Trahan
- HB Calvin Tyler Jr.
Practice Squad:
All NFL players are eligible to be signed to a team's practice squad in 2023, though players who are waived must clear waivers first. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 16 players.
See which players made it to the 53 man roster for the 2023 season.
1 / 53
2 / 53
3 / 53
4 / 53
5 / 53
6 / 53
7 / 53
8 / 53
9 / 53
10 / 53
11 / 53
12 / 53
13 / 53
14 / 53
15 / 53
16 / 53
17 / 53
18 / 53
19 / 53
20 / 53
21 / 53
22 / 53
23 / 53
24 / 53
25 / 53
26 / 53
27 / 53
28 / 53
29 / 53
30 / 53
31 / 53
32 / 53
33 / 53
34 / 53
35 / 53
36 / 53
37 / 53
38 / 53
39 / 53
40 / 53
41 / 53
42 / 53
43 / 53
44 / 53
45 / 53
46 / 53
47 / 53
48 / 53
49 / 53
50 / 53
51 / 53
52 / 53
53 / 53
This Ad will close in 3