Rodney Heath To Represent The Bengals At The 1st NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic

Former cornerback Rodney Heath will be representing the Bengals at the first NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic Feb. 22-23 in Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine.

The goal of the NFL Legends Community coaching clinic is to help former players develop as football coaches. Clinic participants will discuss proper playing techniques, resources and coaching practices with representatives of the Legends Youth Advisory Committee, which supports youth and high school football programs, according to a news release. All clinic participants also receive a grant from the NFL Foundation in support of their high school football program.

Additionally, each participant will receive a $1,000 grant from the NFL Foundation to be donated to his high school football program.