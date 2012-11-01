Rey supports Lighthouse

Nov 01, 2012 at 08:21 AM
community121101_440.jpg

Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey joined Lighthouse Community School students and community volunteers to help break ground on the school's new garden at the corner of Ward and Chandler in Madisonville. Pictured are (from left) Amy Shrock, principal of Lighthouse Community School; Vincent Rey, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker; Jeffrey Miller, representing GE Aviation and the Clermont County Antique Tractor Association; and Lighthouse student Mickel Crawford in front.

The Lighthouse Community School Garden Project was started to help beautify the neighborhood and have something positive for the students to do throughout the school year and in the summer. The community has watched as school students have maintained vacant lots and worked to beautify the neighborhood. The urban agriculture class, which meets each day during school for one hour, is part of the curriculum.

Scripps Howard Foundation and the Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati provided seed funding for the expanded urban garden project. The Homesteading and Urban Development Corporation donated the piece of property.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Players, New & Old, Support Hubbard's Efforts to Give Back

news

TeamSmile at Paul Brown Stadium

TeamSmile travels the country throughout the year, partnering with professional sports teams to host these all-day dental clinics.

news

Bengals Celebrate Women's History Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization.

news

Most Valuable Kids provides deserving kids with Super Bowl Fun!

Cheering on the Bengals this season was made more accessible to deserving kids and their families thanks to the local non-profit agency, Most Valuable Kids (MVK).

news

Bengals Group Visits Freedom Center To Celebrate Black History Month

A group of about 30 Bengals employees listened to presentations Monday before and during a tour of the neighboring National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in their visit to celebrate Black History Month.

news

Badin High School Football Coach Nominated for Don Shula Coach of the Year Award

Badin High School Football Coach Nick Yordy is the Bengals' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best at the high school level.

news

Bengals And NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 To Install Artificial Turf Field At Charity J. Lucas Memorial Field In Milford

Award is part of $6 million in new grants to athletic fields nationwide.

news

Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Bengals nominated DE Sam Hubbard for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

news

Bengals Help Build Ramp for Korean War Veteran

Ahead of Veteran's Day on Nov. 11, the Bengals joined forces with the Hillman Group and Operation Ramp It Up to change one veteran's life.

news

"Bengal Jim" Named Bengals Fan Of The Year

"Bengal Jim" Foster is one of 32 nominees in the running to be named the NFL Fan of the Year, which will be announced at the NFL Honors Ceremony in February of 2022.

news

Bengals High School Football Tour Kicks Off On Friday

The Bengals will visit 10 high school football games over the next two months. Each stop features appearances from Who Dey and the Stripes Squad.

news

Bengals Donate $250,000 to South Avondale Field Project

The Bengals and the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to Activities Beyond the Classroom (ABC) to install a synthetic turf field at South Avondale Elementary School.

Advertising