Rey supports Lighthouse

Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey joined Lighthouse Community School students and community volunteers to help break ground on the school's new garden at the corner of Ward and Chandler in Madisonville. Pictured are (from left) Amy Shrock, principal of Lighthouse Community School; Vincent Rey, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker; Jeffrey Miller, representing GE Aviation and the Clermont County Antique Tractor Association; and Lighthouse student Mickel Crawford in front.

The Lighthouse Community School Garden Project was started to help beautify the neighborhood and have something positive for the students to do throughout the school year and in the summer. The community has watched as school students have maintained vacant lots and worked to beautify the neighborhood. The urban agriculture class, which meets each day during school for one hour, is part of the curriculum.