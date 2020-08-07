Reunion Of A. J. Green And Joe Mixon Fire Bengaldom's Imagination

"He's been great. It's been really fun seeing No. 18 run around the field," Callahan said. "It gets me pretty excited. I know Zac feels the same. He works really hard. He was engaged all year long last year given the circumstances. Obviously, he's worked really hard to rehab and get himself healthy. He looks fantastic, and mentally he's been the All-Pro that he is. I'm excited. I'm really, really excited to have him playing football for us this year."

Even though Mixon is embarking on extension talks in this, his contract training camp, Callahan says he's the same upbeat guy. He's watched the tape. He knows in the last two seasons Green has been shelved, Mixon has been their MVP.

"He's the Energizer bunny. He's jumping up and down and running his mouth and having fun playing football," Callahan said. "I mean, he loves playing football. He loves his teammates. I think he's everything that you want in that regard. He goes out and does his job. He plays hard. He practices hard. He puts the work in mentally and physically. He's kind of been the heartbeat of our offense here, especially last year, but the last couple of years I would say, without being here, just watching from afar. Between him and A.J., those guys have been the driving forces behind the energy of the offense."

Now they're both here and Bengaldom can only wonder of the riches if both stay healthy.

In the opening sessions last season, Mixon was an afterthought despite coming off a 1,000-yard season. After six games he had just 74 carries, tied for 18th most in the league. He was on pace to have fewer than 200 carries. That had only happened twice in this century for the Bengals bell cow. The winless Bengals were dead last in rushing.

But in the last eight games, after Taylor, Callahan and offensive line coach Jim Turner ripped up the run game, Mixon got the ball and the Bengals started staying in games. Over the second half of the season Mixon led the NFL in carries and led everyone but Derrick Henry in yards. The Bengals were sixth in rushing, won two games, lost one in overtime and three more by a touchdown or less. Mixon's 278 carries were the most by a Bengal since BenJarvus Green-Ellis had the same number for the 2012 Wild Card Bengals.

No wonder Callahan has bestowed upon us a new term in Mixon's honor: