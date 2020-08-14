Remembering Rickey

While the Raiders were picking up Dixon, the Bills were collecting Thomas.

"Did I get him, Joe?" and Kelly told Dixon he did as they led him off.

Wilcots remembers when he cut down Browns running back Kevin Mack on a Monday night, a 225-pounder. "Just trucked him," is the way Wilcots remembers it.

Wilcots also has a Rickey car story to go along with that truck. Just as the morning meeting was about to convene at Spinney Field, head coach Sam Wyche looked over at defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and asked "Where's Rickey?"

"It was as if it was on cue," Wilcots says. "You hear this music. 'Boom, boom, boom.' It was Rickey pulling up in the parking lot. He was only a little late. If it was anybody else, there would have been hell to pay. But it was, 'Well, that's Rickey.' Even Sam had to laugh."

Dixon was such a great player at Oklahoma (Rickey Jr. accepted his College Football Hall of Fame induction last year) that the Bengals took him with the fifth pick in the 1988 draft even though they were full up in the secondary with guys like Thomas and Lewis Billups on the corner along with Wilcots, Bussey and the great Pro Bowler David Fulcher all at safety.

They viewed Dixon as a free safety, but the style that made him such a great player in Norman didn't exactly fit with what LeBeau was doing. Plus, he played so hard his body had a tough time holding up.

"Natural safety in a corner's body," is how Kelly puts it so eloquently.

Still, the Bengals had a valuable, versatile player who could play every spot back there and did without complaint during his 32 starts. And with the smile. He was a nickel corner during the rookie run to the Super Bowl and Wilcots remembers him saving the big one for a few more minutes when he was the only Bengal left and he stood up Jerry Rice on that last drive at the end of 27-yard pass.

"He played a lot corner that year and he was big for us," Wilcots says.

All the while keeping them loose. Kelly remembers one training camp at sweaty, sultry Wilmington College smack in the middle of two-a-days and there was Rickey crossing the street to the locker room for the afternoon practice wearing sweat pants with his leather loafers.

"He was unique from the time he showed up," Thomas says. "A real neat guy."

Kelly saw a long time ago how in love Rickey and Lorraine were. She was Midwest shy and he was Dallas loud all the way. Opposites. Once after a Raiders game and in classic Rickey fashion, Dixon walked out of the locker room wearing bright Christmas red pants with a powder blue shirt that had some kind of a red dragon on it.

"Oh, my husband is so crazy," Kelly remembers Lorraine saying.

Since the Rice tackle is on YouTube, Rickey Dixon Jr., has probably seen it. His favorite clip of his dad's plays is his college highlight reel. The son started out playing football, but he's a lot like Lorraine and he opted for the books and an academic high school that didn't have football. He went to North Texas State, got his degree in computer engineering and works for a defense contractor.

He's got a car story, too. From when he and his brother were about four and five. Somehow they got the keys and drove the Benz into a neighbor's yard.

"He was mad at first," Rickey Jr. says. "But when he saw we didn't wreck it, he started laughing."

One more car story. One more Rickey story. There's always another one. Kelly should tell this one.

"He couldn't wait for winter in Cincinnati," Kelly says. "One day it started snowing and he drove through downtown with the top down wearing his fur coat. Right before practice. He always wanted to do that."

For his teammates, The Ruler will always be smiling through the snow.