Remember Jonah? Bengals Do As They Line Up Two No. 1s

The return of left tackle Jonah Williams has Bengaldom buzzing about having two first-round picks when the season opens and that includes Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz, the greatest left tackle who ever lived during a Bengals career that began 40 years ago.

"They're young, but I'm excited about that," says Munoz, who is also thinking about sophomore left guard Michael Jordan. "You'll go through some growing pains, but I think eventually you're going to be pretty good over there."

All eyes, of course, are on this season's overall No. 1 draft pick, Joe Burrow, who not only means so much as LSU's record-breaking quarterback but also as the first Ohio-bred quarterback to start a Bengals opener in more than 50 years.

Then there is Williams, the first tackle taken in the 2019 draft with the 11th pick who lost last year to injury, and if you've forgotten why the Bengals took him, offensive line coach Jim Turner hasn't.

"I feel as good about Jonah Williams as I did the day we drafted him," says Turner of his first draft choice as the Bengals line coach. "Just the character he brings. The work ethic. We're 180 degrees from where we were last year there."

Williams still has yet to take an NFL snap, but even that day he arrived (now more than a year ago, if possible) he carried himself like a 10-year vet and life-long perfectionist. He still does. His meticulous weekly preparations were SEC legend by the time he was drafted. So he knows he's not going to be able to make his debut stage left while Burrow takes the spotlight.

"Everybody is going to be watching me if I hinder him from doing his job," Williams says. "I don't take any pressure off myself. I think it's exciting. We obviously had a very active free agency and picking up Joe and the other great players in the draft. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of new blood and a lot of new energy with a new, young coaching staff. It's exciting to be a part of it. It's cool to feel a part of it.

"It sucked. I was upset I couldn't contribute last year. But it feels good to be part of this new infusion."

Williams, out of Alabama, knows all about Burrow.

"He's obviously a great player. Watching what he did in college last year was remarkable," Williams says. "It seems like he brings a good energy and confidence and all that. It's exciting. All the new faces and fresh blood and making a lot of changes, it makes it looking up."