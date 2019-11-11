Ravens Returns Spoil Finley's Debut

Instead, Finley tried to hit wide receiver Alex Erickson on an out route Peters knew was coming.

Gone.

"They zero-blitzed us down in the red zone. It gets to a good check and Marcus Peters jumps the throw. It's a great play by him," Taylor said. "(Finley) may have left it inside a little bit, but he did the things that we asked him to do. He does have a bad play; he was trying to get us to a better play, and Baltimore won that snap.

"There was a second left on the play clock, so I didn't (call timeout) because I could sense he was going to get it off. So it was less to do with who he was checking to, and more to do with making sure we weren't going to take a delay (of game penalty)."

Finley was disgusted with the throw. And he did have time to throw Sunday on some passes and he threw wild that were surprising given his accuracy. The 53 percent passing was in stark contrast to his 73 percent of the preseason. But then the Ravens were coming all day without a care in the real world. The stat book said the Ravens hit him six times on top of the two sacks.

"Just a bad throw. Just can't leave it inside," Finley said. "We got our pressure look that we talked about all week. That was going to be one of our checks. Marcus Peters made a good play. He just jumped it. He gambles, and he gambled right. It was just a bad throw. I've got to leave it outside."

Taylor has seen it before. He was with Peters in Los Angeles last season. In fact, one Bengal thought Peters maybe remembered the call from his Rams days.