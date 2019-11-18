Raiders Spoil Mixon's Homecoming

The season-long reliance on the pass even with the injuries to wide receivers A.J. Green and John Ross, the shuffling of the offensive line and now the move to the inexperienced Finley has been a bit surprising. During the offseason Taylor said he planned to build his offense as run-first with heavy play-action, but the passing game hasn't been able to respond with the running game just catching fire in the last month.

Especially Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, their leading receiver, had one catch for no yards. Same with slot receiver Alex Erickson. Rookie wide receiver Damion Willis, called up from the practice squad Friday, had his only target of the day on the game's biggest play and his third snap with Tate out. Fourth-and-four from the Raiders 27 with 5:11 left.

They got classic, steady Paulie G. The cornerbacks had deep help. Willis went deep down the right sideline and Finley tried to drop it over his shoulder as the safety came over and Willis tried to high point it but couldn't pull it in.

"It's a play that we have a lot of confidence on, and really all five eligible have a pretty good shot there," Taylor said. "He gave somebody the opportunity to go make a play and it didn't come down with it. But he's got a lot of options on that play."

Here was Finley's take when asked if Willis was his first option after Tate had been his go-to guy all day with four catches for 56 yards.

"We had a play call. I love that matchup, but I need to give him a catchable ball," Finley said. "Those plays are bang-bang. I would have loved to have left it a foot outside to give him an easier catch. It was bang-bang and those are plays we need to make if we want to win these games."

Guenther seemed to dare the Bengals to run with his combo zones. He didn't have to do much crazy on third down, where he held the Bengals to three of 13. All he had to do was let loose Crosby, a fourth-round pick.

Crosby beat left tackle John Jerry for three of his four sacks and on the other one on the other side, no one blocked him. The first series of the game ended with Crosby running around Jerry and causing Finley to fumble as he threw and the last series of the game began with Crosby losing Jerry inside.