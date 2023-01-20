Quick Hits: The Bengals Connection Between Joe Burrow And Josh Allen; More Numbers As Bengals Court History

Allen has led the Bills in both passing and rushing yards in four of seven career playoff games. Only Steve Young and Russell Wilson have done that more for their teams. Allen has averaged 354 offensive yards per game in the playoffs, most in NFL history by any player with at least five postseason games. He also has a 105 passer rating in the fourth quarter of playoff games, the third highest over the last three decades.

"Two guys at the top of the thing," Palmer says. "The best quarterbacks attack defenses and adjust and do it in different ways … Josh is one of those rare ones you can almost say does it in every way. Running. Pushing it down the field, getting rid of it quickly, identifying pressure and replacing it with the ball. Changing the pocket.

"Then you look at Joe. They're not the same size, speed. Different body types. Checks almost every single box as well because of his movement in the pocket. How efficient he is as a mover, keeping two hands on the ball. Not having wasted extra steps. And he's gotten better every year throwing. Stronger and more accurate. Ever year he's gotten better."

They're both getting better, Palmer says. Burrow, he believes, has shown the most improvement this season on his velocity and how quickly he is getting rid of it and seeing the field.

"How efficient he is as a mover and how connected he is," Palmer says. "When you become really connected to the ground and you become really effective moving around, it also helps him in terms of increasing velocity. He didn't miss in college, either. He's been playing well for a long time and yet continues to make big improvements. Across the board."

Palmer can't make it Sunday. He advises so many quarterbacks at the moment that he almost prefers to watch it on the couch so he can fast forward through the defense.