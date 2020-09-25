Quick Hits: Geno Out And Maybe Cox, Too; Bengals Eye WR Height Edge? Some QB Numbers

TD THOMAS: If you had wide receiver Mike Thomas in the pool to score his first NFL touchdown before wide receiver A.J. Green scored his first touchdown of the season, you win. Before Thomas signed this past offseason, he played in relative obscurity with the Rams during four seasons he had just ten catches in 40 games.

He's already got six catches this season, including that four-yard slant for a touchdown on a seed thrown by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow that pulled the Bengals within 28-23 with 5:55 left last Thursday night in Cleveland.

"He got out of his cuts faster than everybody else," Taylor said. "I had to adjust when I threw it to him. Just how smooth and easy it was for him. His explosion felt different than most people."

After playing 15 snaps in the opener, Thomas got 32 the next week while wide receiver John Ross dipped from 57 to 28. Green played 57 snaps Thursday after playing 45. With the 61 passes, slot receiver Tyler Boyd's snaps went to 78 in Cleveland, 23 more than the opener. Rookie Tee Higgins vaulted from 15 to 60 in Cleveland.