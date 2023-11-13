Quick Hits: Bengals Wonder What Might Have Been; Gutty Ja'Marr; Taylor-Britt Pops A Finger Before Popping Game-Changing Play

TAYLOR-BRITT AGAIN: What more can Bengals second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt do?

With his fourth interception in the last five games, he got the Bengals back in a game they were seemingly left for dead. Inexplicably, the Texans tried to pass on third-and-two from the Texans 28 with 3:41 left in a game they were winning by ten and averaging 5.5 yards per carry. After a scramble, Stroud tried to go to his top receiver and that's who CTB covers. He cut under rookie receiver Tank Dell over the middle, caught it, and his 30-yard return was four yards shy of his second pick-six of the season.

It was only Stroud's second interception of his career.

"They hit me with the same route before, but I was playing off coverage," Taylor-Britt said. "I was just going to press him the next time. He's a guy that tries to catch and run it. He's not going to do anything spectacular. So he's going underneath. So once he did, I undercut it and made a play. He was condensed to the line. I knew where he was going.

"I knew I had to take one from him. He threw I right to me."

Stroud ended up talking to Taylor-Britt about it.

"Cam made a hell of a play. I've been playing against him since college and have a lot of respect for that guy. He's really smart," Stroud said. "We ran that play the drive before for a big completion. He told me too, 'I knew it was coming.' He undercut it, the defensive end played up field so I had to step up in the pocket. I didn't want to take a sack. I tried to lay it over (Taylor-Britt), and he looked up right when I threw it and he picked it. It was a heck of a play."

It was one of the few plays the defense made on a day the Texans rolled up 544 yards, the second most in the five seasons against a Bengals defense coordinated by Lou Anarumo. Anarumo preaches no explosive plays, but Stroud got them for eight completions of at least 20 yards, the longest four going to wide receiver Noah Brown on his monstrous 172-yard day on seven catches. The most against the Bengals since Green Bay's Davante Adams had 206 in a 2021 overtime game.

"They just kept running over routes over and over. And corner-posts and post-corners," Taylor-Britt said. "Literally, they stopped throwing overs once we changed (to man from zone.) They were getting us with it in the beginning.

"(Stroud) was setting up in the backfield and letting it fly with the overs and hit you with corner -posts, post-corners, overs low or high. Just try to catch your eyes. He's real good at that."

It appeared Stroud made hay against the Bengals zone in the last drive. Tight end Dalton Schultz went for 25 down the seam on third and-and-six and then Stroud went underneath to Brown with 15 seconds left.

Safety Nick Scott and linebacker Germaine Pratt had him stoned at the 33, meaning emergency kicker Matt Ammendola would be trying to make the first 50-yarder of his 17-game NFL career. But Brown broke the tackles for 13 more. Pratt, who made the winning strip last Sunday night against Buffalo, didn't get the ball this time.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton said the Bengals tried to deke the rookie by showing an all-out blitz on third-and-six.

"Stroud was getting out of the pocket and he was just running and finding the open space. They just had a connection today. Shout out to them, they played well. We definitely didn't play our best," Hilton said. "It really was just (us) not making plays. He got outside the pocket a lot, and he wasn't even looking to run. He was looking downfield for the deep ball and they connected on three, four of them for 30-plus yards. You give those types of plays up and it will be hard to come back from, and we didn't."

"I know he wasn't looking to run. He was looking to throw once he got outside the pocket to buy some more time for his wideouts."

And, oh yeah, Taylor-Britt made the catch with a dislocated finger from earlier in the game.