Quick Hits: Bengals Grading Small School Players With Big Dreams At Senior Bowl

ON THE HUNT: James Hunt, who flew in from Norman Beach, Fla., to watch son Jalyx this week, knows all about Iosivas. Jalyx Hunt, who had quite a journey here via the Ivy League and Houston Christian, actually played against Iosivas as a backup safety at Cornell before showing up here as an edge rusher. If Iosivas was viewed as a project, that would make Hunt even more so, but no less intriguing.

"We're so proud. My wife is flying in tonight. It took a lot of work. He had a process," James Hunt says Wednesday. "Yesterday he was a little tight. Today he was a little looser. He's never played with his hand in the dirt. They moved him to linebacker this year and they stood him up. He's a smart kid. A quick learner."

Bengals scout Christian Sarkisian, who basically covers the Central time zone, quickly learned the story. His area cuts through a slew of small schools. He's gone into Southeast Missouri State. He's picked up Georgia State. On his way through Houston, he visited the tiny campus going through a name change from Houston Baptist while Hunt was helping it to its first winning football season and being the first player from the school invited to the Senior Bowl.

"Really tremendous athlete," says Sarkisian after watching Wednesday's work in the end zone. "A Junior Olympic athlete. High jump. Every competition drill this week down here, no matter what it is, is big because he's playing against the best competition he sees."

Hunt, pleasantly reaching up into the stands to sign autographs after the American team practice, wondered what Iosivas' jersey number was at Princeton. He says he transferred because he thought he had a better shot at getting to the NFL. He knows he needs to put on ten more pounds to get to 260, but he loves being a pass rusher. He believes he has shown enough this week to show he belongs.

Any little thing this week can be a win. Hunt points to a play in Tuesday's practice.

"I made a stretch (play) bounce back inside," Hunt says. "Between the tight end and tackle. I fought up the field on a double team and made him cut back inside."

Hunt was lured to Cornell because it was a Division I school with an Ivy League degree. Which is another goal.

"I'm going back to get the degree," Hunt says. "I spent too much time at Cornell not to get it."

POWERHOUSE: There are small schools and there are small schools that aren't really on NFL draft boards. Like South Dakota State, riding a 29-game winning streak and back-to-back national titles. Sarkisian knows the Dakotas like Teddy Roosevelt. He was on the Cordell Volson ground floor when the Bengals took him in the fourth round in 2021 out of North Dakota State and he's got a book written on South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis, an NFL-like 6-0, 220 pounds playing this week with Laube on the National team.

"He's not a surprise. The guy has been so productive for a long time," Sarkisian says. "Really good vision. He's got 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in the last two seasons. He was recruited by a lot of schools as a linebacker. South Dakota State is the only school that offered him as a running back. There can be late bloomers."

Everybody may know where the South Dakota States are nowadays, but Sarkisian says there are plenty of small towns where the media has yet to stumble.

Where?