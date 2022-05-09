Popular Bengals Primed For 2022 NFL Schedule Release

"CBS was able to move some stuff around and increase the footprint," North says. "I think it got up to be 60 percent of the country and it turned out to be an almost statement game from the Bengals. 'Don't believe our record? Watch this.'

"Everybody took them seriously from there and obviously they made a run all the way to February and that's going to carry over to next year."

Everybody wants to know. Opening weekend vs. the Chiefs? Thanksgiving in Dallas? Christmas in Tampa Bay?

All North knows is, yes, the Bengals are hot.

How hot?

"It's not a question of, 'Hey, do the fans know who the Bengals are?' It's a question of, 'Is there anything better than a Bengals game in one of these big national windows?'" North says.

"There's an awful lot of Cincinnati games on our (networks) request lists this year," North says. "You just look at the schedule. They play Buffalo and Kansas City and Tampa Bay and Dallas and those games, no one is hesitating at all. Not only to ask for those games, but really kind of hoping and expecting those games to be in national windows."

The Bengals at Tampa Bay game has the irresistible lure of what could be the first, last and only meeting between Joe Burrow and Tom Brady, two of the NFL's more charismatic quarterbacks in a gaping generation gap. It's quite the chip in a year the NFL has opted to stream for the first time for the entire season with Thursday night games appearing only on Amazon Prime.

"That's a game that screams for national television. That game has to be a Sunday afternoon at 4:25, a Sunday night game, a Monday night game, a Thursday night game," North says. "If you're talking about Amazon becoming a streaming partner and asking our fans for the first time in 40 years to go find a new broadcast outlet for one of our games, the only way we're going to get them to acknowledge the new partner and the effort to find it is if we put the really good content there.