Pre-Game Hits: Jordan Back At LG

Zac Taylor unveiled his sixth different offensive line combination in his 12th game as Bengals head coach at Sunday's game against the Jets at Paul Brown Stadium. No surprise, really, in this season of flux up front.

They've gone back to rookie left guard Michael Jordan in his first start since being benched early in the season. After the Bengals traded up to get Ohio State's Jordan, it was assumed he'd get a chance in the last portion of the season even before he surprisingly won the starting job out of training camp. And, Billy Price, who replaced Jordan after the fifth game, is nursing a back issue, although he went full in practice last week and was active Sunday.