Bengals Power Rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 Season

Last Week: 9 (up 4)

Week 9 Result*: *Won vs. Buffalo 24-18

Look out, AFC—Joe Cool is back.

After struggling earlier in the season while nursing a calf injury, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has looked more like himself the past two games—and the results have been wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills that have the Bengals once again looking the part of a Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

After torching the Bills for almost 350 yards and two scores without an interception, Burrow talked up his team's performance over the past two weeks—while also allowing that there's a long way to go before any celebrating can begin.

"We're coming along," Burrow said. "We've played well the last couple of weeks and we have to keep it going. We were 1-0 this week. We have to be 1-0 next week, too. This is only game [No.] 8. We've got nine games left."