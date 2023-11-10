Bengals Power Rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 Season

Nov 10, 2023 at 02:06 PM

As the NFL enters the pivotal Week 10 of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as a team to watch, capturing the attention of fans and analysts alike with their impressive performances. With a combination of dynamic playmaking, resilient defense, and a burgeoning young core, the Bengals have displayed a newfound sense of determination, aiming to solidify their position as contenders in a competitive league. With an array of exhilarating matchups on the horizon, the Bengals find themselves at a crucial juncture, eager to cement their place in the league's power rankings.

Highest Ranking: 5

Lowest Ranking: 9

Average: 6:14

Bleacher Report - 5

Last Week: 9 (up 4)

Week 9 Result*: *Won vs. Buffalo 24-18

Look out, AFC—Joe Cool is back.

After struggling earlier in the season while nursing a calf injury, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has looked more like himself the past two games—and the results have been wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills that have the Bengals once again looking the part of a Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

After torching the Bills for almost 350 yards and two scores without an interception, Burrow talked up his team's performance over the past two weeks—while also allowing that there's a long way to go before any celebrating can begin.

"We're coming along," Burrow said. "We've played well the last couple of weeks and we have to keep it going. We were 1-0 this week. We have to be 1-0 next week, too. This is only game [No.] 8. We've got nine games left."

Cincinnati's early struggles put the team in something of a hole—it lost to the rival Browns and Ravens the first two weeks of the season. But in two weeks the Bengals will get a shot at redemption against the Ravens, and provided they take care of the Texans in Week 10, a win over Baltimore would at worst have them tied in the loss column for the division lead.

ESPN - 7

Week 9 ranking: 11 (up 4)

Non-QB MVP: DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson is one of the league's most disruptive defensive linemen. He ranks 11th in pass rush win rate as an edge rusher (ESPN/NFL Next Gen Stats). According to ESPN tracking data, Hendrickson has created 9 sacks (fifth most among defenders), 19 incompletions (third most) and 2 interceptions this season. When he gets a first pressure, opponents are completing just 18.2% of their pass attempts. -- Ben Baby

NFL.com - 9

Week 9 Ranking: 11 (up 2)

Joe Burrow is not only back, he's now in the MVP race. His early-season struggles and calf injury are distant memories now, as he showed in the 24-18 win over Buffalo that the Bengals can win without big nights from Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, both of whom had been significant producers in Cincinnati's recent turnaround. Tee Higgins also has reasserted himself after a string of forgettable performances, and the tight ends made a surprisingly sizable contribution -- another sign the team has added offensive dimensions. The Bengals' defense really held firm after allowing the first-drive TD. This is a dangerous club now, even if the remaining schedule really is a murderers' row. I think it'll only make them stronger in the long run.

The Athletic - 5

Week 9 Ranking: 8, up 3

Sunday: Beat Buffalo Bills 24-18

Report card: A-minus

Cincinnati has won four in a row and has beaten the 49ers and Bills in the last two weeks. Since Week 5, Joe Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.8), is third in offensive EPA per dropback (.15) and has 10 touchdowns against two interceptions. Getting Tee Higgins unlocked Sunday night, with a season-high 110 yards, feels like a notable development for this team.

Up next: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Pro Football Network - 6

Week 9 Ranking: 10 (up 4)

In what became a relatively stagnant week in the power rankings, the Bengals and Vikings' four-spot improvements represented the biggest jumps from Week 9. Cincinnati fell as low as No. 19 after dropping to 1-3 earlier this year, but they've clawed their way back into the NFL's elite tier.

With his calf strain in the rearview mirror, Joe Burrow continues to look like the MVP candidate we remember. The only thing standing in the Bengals' way is an incredibly daunting schedule, which includes games against the Chiefs, Jaguars, and the entire AFC North (including the Steelers twice).

USA Today - 6

Week 9 Ranking: 10 (up 4)

The Bengals have turned around the trajectory of their season. Joe Burrow is looking more like the quarterback he was in Super Bowl 56 as Cincinnati has won four consecutive.

"(W)e're back, and we're here," said WR Tee Higgins after Sunday night's big win, Cincinnati's fourth straight victory overall and sixth in a row at home in prime time (a team record). Unfortunately, no more (scheduled) home dates under the lights this season.

CBS - 5

Week 9 Ranking: 8 (up 3)

Joe Burrow is back. He picked apart the Bills on Monday night, but it's how he moved that tells us he's healthy again. The slow start seems like a long time ago.

Photos: Bengals Beat Bills, 24-18

Check out the best photos from the Bills-Bengals Sunday Night Football game in week 9 of the 2023 season.

QB Joe Burrow walks to the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow walks to the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon and CB Chidobe Awuzie dance before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Joe Mixon and CB Chidobe Awuzie dance before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard warms up before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
DE Sam Hubbard warms up before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches the ball before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras walks to the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
C Ted Karras walks to the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

WR Tyler Boyd and WR Ja'Marr Chase dance before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Tyler Boyd and WR Ja'Marr Chase dance before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
S Nick Scott leads a huddle during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
S Nick Scott leads a huddle during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
LB Joe Bachie in the tunnel before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
LB Joe Bachie in the tunnel before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

OT Cody Ford runs out to the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
OT Cody Ford runs out to the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

HB Joe Mixon runs onto the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Joe Mixon runs onto the field during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Captains Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard walk to the coin toss before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Captains Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard walk to the coin toss before Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Joe Mixon scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

HB joe Mixon scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB joe Mixon scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Joe Mixon scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Joe Mixon scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

HB Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

HB Chris Evans and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither celebrate during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Chris Evans and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither celebrate during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

TE Tanner Hudson runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
TE Tanner Hudson runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
HB Trayveon Williams runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Trayveon Williams runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
CB Cam Taylor-Britt and CB Chidobe Awuzie celebrate during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt and CB Chidobe Awuzie celebrate during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

TE Irv Smith Jr celebrates a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
TE Irv Smith Jr celebrates a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Tyler Boyd celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

HB Chris Evans celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Chris Evans celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
DT Jay Tufele celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
DT Jay Tufele celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

TE Tanner Hudson celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
TE Tanner Hudson celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Tee Higgins runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

HB Tyler Boyd runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
HB Tyler Boyd runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow calls a play during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow calls a play during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

QB joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

TE Drew Sample scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
TE Drew Sample scores a touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

TE Drew Sample celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
TE Drew Sample celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

WR Trenton Irwin runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Trenton Irwin runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey Hendrickson takes down Bills QB Josh Allen during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
DE Trey Hendrickson takes down Bills QB Josh Allen during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
DT B.J. Hill celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
DT B.J. Hill celebrates during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
DE Trey hendrickson sacks Bills QB Josh Allen during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
DE Trey hendrickson sacks Bills QB Josh Allen during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan Wilson takes down the Bills ballcarrier during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
LB Logan Wilson takes down the Bills ballcarrier during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs the ball during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

DE Myles Murphy during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
DE Myles Murphy during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow gives a game ball to a fan after the Bengals beat the Bills 24-18 in week 9 of the 2023 season.
QB Joe Burrow gives a game ball to a fan after the Bengals beat the Bills 24-18 in week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals sing the Who Dey chant after beating the Bills in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
The Bengals sing the Who Dey chant after beating the Bills in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Ryan Meyer
Related Content

news

Quick Hits: With Higgins Out And Chase? Bengals Have Depth In History; D-Line To Sample Rotation Without Hubbard

 Remember when the Bengals beat the Browns and their tenacious defense at Paycor Stadium without two of their top three wide receivers and three of their top four receivers? It's not ancient history. It happened 11 months ago as the Bengals prepare for the Texans Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.
news

Game Within The Game: Bengals Young DBs Challenge Historic Rookie

A funny thing happens on the way to Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium game when a futures game breaks out between the Bengals' opportunistic young defensive backs and Texans record-setting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
news

Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Back To Moving; Jonah Williams' New Approach And His Old Fan Orlando; Young Bengals Specialists Providing Kick

If Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has been the man the last month leading the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage, then what about his main man Ja'Marr Chase averaging a league-leading nine catches per game the last five weeks? Chase, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, said after Thursday's limited practice that he's got a bruised back and he's a "last-minute," decision for Sunday's date (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium against the Texans.
news

Joe Burrow vs. C.J. Stroud Puts Ohio In A Lofty State Of Mind

In the name of Paul Brown, Hang on Sloopy, Archie Griffin, Carmen Ohio, and Wayne Woodrow Hayes, never has there been a football game played in the state of Ohio quite like the one unfolding Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who coached both the Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Texans' C.J. Stroud, breaks them down.
