Bengals (Way-Too-Early) Power Rankings for 2024

Look, we get it. The Super Bowl was barely over a week ago. The draft and free agency both lie ahead, with team rosters far from finalized for the 2024 NFL season. Training camp doesn't even start for another five months, with the first regular-season action over six months away. But that hasn't stopped media outlets from releasing their "Way-Too-Early" Power Ranking articles. Some outlets rank the Bengals as high as third, one writer is picking them to win the Super Bowl, while others have Cincinnati just hovering around the top 10 as they wait to see how the offseason plays out.