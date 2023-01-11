PFWA Names Karras As Media Cooperation Winner of 2022

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America today named C Ted Karras as the recipient of the Bengals' 2022 Media Cooperation award.

Karras wins the award in his first season with the team. The seventh-year veteran out of the University of Illinois is the 22nd recipient of the honor, which is annually awarded for professionalism and respect while working with the media throughout the regular season. CB Mike Hilton was also a finalist.

"Ted epitomized what this honor is all about," chapter president Ben Baby said. "In addition to constantly being available to speak with reporters, win or lose, he made extraordinary efforts in regard to media relations."

* Karras, who is one of the team's top NFLPA representatives, also played an integral role in a midseason protocol change that moved the team's daily media availability to after practices, a switch that yielded a more symbiotic working relationship between players and media members. Karras also made himself available to answer additional questions outside of his usual news conferences.*

The 29-year-old from Indianapolis, Ind., has been instrumental in Cincinnati's offensive success in 2022. Karras started all 16 games at center for a unit that ranked sixth in the NFL in offensive points per game. He was voted one of the team's captains. Karras also raised awareness for Village of Merici, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with independent living.