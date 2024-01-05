PFWA Names Chase as Media Cooperation Winner for 2023

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America today named WR Ja'Marr Chase as the recipient of the Bengals' 2023 Media Cooperation award.

Chase, who was voted to his third career Pro Bowl on Wednesday, is the first Pro Bowler to win the award since former QB Andy Dalton in 2019. He becomes the 23rd recipient of the honor, which is awarded annually for professionalism and respect while working with the media throughout the regular season. DT DJ Reader and DE Sam Hubbard also were finalists.

"Ja'Marr continued to exemplify the spirit of the award," chapter president Ben Baby said. "On a weekly basis, Ja'Marr went above and beyond to give reporters plenty of time to speak on many subjects, whether it be during the week or after the game."

In addition to his availability, Chase provided candor on numerous topics, gave insight into the inner workings of the game and fielded questions regarding his teammates' successes.

A third-year player out of Louisiana State University, Chase this season has a career-high 96 receptions for 1197 yards and seven TDs. Off the field, he has displayed a commitment to community involvement and works with Activities Beyond the Classroom, a local organization that provides extracurricular activities for students in Cincinnati Public Schools.