Pats Leap On Bengals Mistakes

That set up play-action and tight end Tyler Eifert was open down the middle for 19 yards and a spot in the red zone. But Carter's false start led to Randy Bullock's 34-yard field goal that gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

Then on the game's next two drives, each defense staged a fourth-down stop. They forced Brady to throw incomplete on third-and-four and fourth-and-four with both throws going over the middle to old friend Mohamed Sanu. On third down, Lawson and Dunlap got near Brady's feet and on fourth down, with cornerback William Jackson III in coverage, Sanu dropped it.

On the Bengals' ensuing drive, Mixon continued to do it all. He drew a hold on Patriots linebacker John Simon and on a first-down pass Van Noy hit Dalton's arm as he threw and the ball skied into the air, an infield fly-rule ball the Pats defense always gets. But Mixon looked up and linebacker Don't'a Hightower didn't and Mixon caught the 11-yard carom as Dalton looked on sheepishly.

So on fourth-and-one from the Patriots 30, there was no doubt where the Bengals were headed. At that point Mixon had 81 yards on 13 carries, but he couldn't get it up the middle against what looked to be the Pats goal-line unit led by nose tackle Danny Shelton.