Patriots Find A Way Despite Mixon's Big Day

But Taylor was adamant in his defense of Dalton. The usually cautious Taylor uncharacteristically ripped his receivers as he stood up for him. Taylor seemed to think three of the balls were the fault of the target, Boyd, Erickson and Ross, because they weren't as aggressive as the throws. It looked like Boyd could do nothing about Gilmore's pick-six and he was looking for a check to a slant since Gilmore had the outside leverage on an out route to the field against man coverage.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson got his two interceptions when Erickson mis-timed his jump on a deep a deep ball down the sideline and Ross didn't look back up at the ball and come back as he ran a go route and Jackson leaped in front of him with no problem. And on the first pick, Gilmore was draped all over Boyd on a ball he seemingly ripped from him over the middle, the one where Boyd said Gilmore was sitting on his route.

"Three of them were against man-to-man coverage, one-on-ones. We got bullied... we did," Taylor said. "Guys could go compete, knock the ball down, go get a one-on-one. I think Gilmore had what, two of them? Ok. So their guys went and competed. They have a tough secondary. They play man-on-man coverage, and Gilmore's one of the best in the league. We saw what that looks like today. The quarterback's going take all of the blame for it, when in reality he taking some one-on-one opportunities that we had to take to be in that game, and go make some plays. You're counting on some guys to get some separation and go compete, and they got the better of us on a lot of those.

"And then they had the two (interceptions to Erickson and Ross) late in the game, where I just felt like they went and competed. We can go up there and try to break those balls up, give ourselves a chance and get an incompletion, worst case. Andy needed to be aggressive in those situations, and it's what we were asking him to do. So, I don't dispute him going to any of those areas with any of those balls."

Boyd said Gilmore got him on those two plays ("He's at the top of the route. He doesn't do anything spectacular, he just gets in good position"), but that he won most of his one-on-ones.